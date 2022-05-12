APC jettisons withdrawal form

The All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to have jettisoned the withdrawal form tucked into its nomination forms. According to a governorship aspirant in Bauchi State, Dr. Musa Babayo, the national leadership of the party asked them not to sign the form again. Recall that the APC incited a withdrawal form into nomination forms of the aspirants. The withdrawal form tucked into the forms was for them to sign before the primaries.

The form was crafted in a way that any aspirant who signed it would not contest the decision of the party in choosing a candidate. However, a presidential aspirant, Ahmed Sanni Yerima, has said he did not sign the form before returning his nomination form.

