News

APC jettisons withdrawal form

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to have jettisoned the withdrawal form tucked into its nomination forms. According to a governorship aspirant in Bauchi State, Dr. Musa Babayo, the national leadership of the party asked them not to sign the form again. Recall that the APC incited a withdrawal form into nomination forms of the aspirants. The withdrawal form tucked into the forms was for them to sign before the primaries.

The form was crafted in a way that any aspirant who signed it would not contest the decision of the party in choosing a candidate. However, a presidential aspirant, Ahmed Sanni Yerima, has said he did not sign the form before returning his nomination form.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kaduna police foil kidnap attempt, rescue five victims

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Kaduna State Police Command yesterday disclosed that its operatives have foiled a kidnap attempt in the state. The command through its spokesperson, ASP Muhammad Jalige, also said five victims were rescued from the kidnappers. The spokesman said: “On the 7th June, 2021 the Kaduna Police Command received a distress call through DPO Kafanchan that […]
News Top Stories

Lagos–Ibadan railway: No going back on January commissioning –Amaechi

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

•700 containers to be evacuated by rail daily   Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that President Muhammadu Buhari must inaugurate the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line in January. Amaechi, who gave this assurance in Lagos yesterday, disclosed that the date is official and “President Buhari is aware.”   Reacting to complains from officials […]
News

#EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel report is Half Truth… Civil Society Groups

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some Civil Society Groups on Wednesday in Lagos, described the outcome of the judicial panel of inquiry constituted by the Lagos State government to probe cases of Police Brutality, as reek of half truth, which does not represent the real intention of the setting up of the panel. Speaking at a Press conference in Lagos, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica