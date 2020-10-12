APC joins Nigerians to celebrate disbandment of SARS

The ruling All P r o g r e s s ive s Congress (APC) yesterday joined Nigerians to welcome the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), stating that it was a concrete step towards President Muhammadu Buhari’s affirmed resolve to achieve better policing and necessary reforms.

Since the Inspector- General of Police, Abubakar Adamu, announced the disbandmemt of SARS, it had been jubilation everywhere, with many taking to the streets in support of the IGP’s decision.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, in a statement said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) welcomes the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and views the responsive decision as a major and concrete step towards President Muhammadu Buhari’s affirmed resolve to achieve better policing and necessary reforms.

“From the recent #BlackLivesMatter social movement to other global clamours for review of police operations, particularly in regard to citizens they are empowered to protect, the need for police reforms in Nigeria is urgent and continuous.

“With the benefit of experience and public outcry over the operations of the now disbanded SARS, the APC is confident that the new policing arrangement promised by the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, will balance the need to effectively combat armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country and ensure humane, professional and accountable police operations

Like this: Like Loading...