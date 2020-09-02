APC justifies increase in fuel price, electricity tariff

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has justified the increase in petrol pump price and electricity tariff.

The party, led by the Governor of Yobe State/Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni said the increase reflects competitive and market driven components which is supported by the citizenry.

Federal Government on Tuesday announced increase in the price of fuel to N151 per liter and electricity tariff to N66 per kwh. The increase has attracted reactions and criticisms from people.

Reacting to the increases, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said: “We demand an immediate reversal of the prices to avert a national crisis, as the increase will result in upsurge in costs of goods and services and worsen the biting hardship being faced by Nigerians, who are already impoverished and overburdened by APC-imposed high cost of living in the last five years.”

But responding to PDP reaction, APC in a statement from the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena said: “For successive PDP governments that foisted on the country a corruption-tainted fuel subsidy regime, we call on the PDP to surprise itself and indeed Nigerians by cajoling its cronies who ran the subsidy rackets — many of them in hiding abroad — to return our stolen commonwealth in their possession.

“Under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, the tortuous fuel queues as a result of biting scarcities are gone. The reviewed petroleum products pricing template has resulted in a more transparent, efficient and realistic pricing system for petroleum products and also resulted in constant availability of fuel nationwide.

“The pricing template now reflects competitive and market driven components which is supported by the citizenry.

“ln an effort by this administration to put an end to estimated and arbitrary billing for electricity, President Buhari recently directed a nationwide mass metering programme for electricity consumers in the country.

“For the PDP that is only concerned with pushing the interests of its few cronies over the general interest and welfare of the citizenry, we don’t expecthe PDP to grasp the import of this landmark presidential directive which aside improving electricity and service delivery, is also protecting the poor and vulnerable Nigerians from increased electricity tariff and arbitrary/estimated billings.

“Comendably, the Federal Government is already working to ensure that Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) commit to increasing the number of hours of electricity supply every day and also improve on their quality of service.

“Perhaps the PDP is also unaware, that the current administration has approved a one-year waiver of import levy on electricity meters, so that Nigerians who do not have meters can be supplied as early as possible at a reasonable cost.

“The APC calls on the PDP to wake up to the new Nigeria were the government works for the citizens not a few interests.”

