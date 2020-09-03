News Top Stories

APC justifies increment

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has justified the increase in petrol pump price and electricity tariff. The party said the increase reflects competitive and market driven components, which is supported by the citizenry. The Federal Government, yesterday, increased the ex-deport price of fuel to N151 per litre. Electricity tariff was increased to N66 per kwh effective September 1. The increase has attracted reactions and criticisms from some people.

APC, in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said: “Under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, the tortuous fuel queues as a result of biting scarcities are gone. The reviewed petroleum products pricing template has resulted in a more transparent, efficient and realistic pricing system for petroleum products and also resulted in constant availability of fuel nationwide.

“The pricing template now reflects competitive and market driven components, which is supported by the citizenry. “In an effort by this administration to put an end to estimated and arbitrary billing for electricity, President Buhari recently directed a nationwide mass metering programme for electricity consumers in the country. “

