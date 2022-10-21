News Top Stories

APC: Kalu hails new campaign list, debunks exclusion

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has thrown his weight behind the reconstituted presidential campaign council list of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as the best campaign team for the 2023 general election.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, Kalu commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the APC for the inclusiveness and also debunked reports credited to n online news platform, that he has been excluded from the newly drafted campaign team. According to the former governor, he is expected to play three roles in the new list as against the in insinuations by the online news platform.

Kalu said as indicated in the list he’s included as a former governor, a serving member of the National Assembly and the Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State. The Facebook post read thus: “Kindly disregard the story published by Premium times on the new published members of Tinubu/ Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC). As streamlined in the list, I feature as a member of the PCC in three capacities. “I am a former Governor, serving member of National Assembly, and the party candidate for Abia North Senatorial zone.”

 

Our Reporters

