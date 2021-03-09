APC kicks as PDP sweeps Delta LG polls

Candidates of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in last Saturday’s local government elections in Delta State have emerged overall winners in the 25 council areas of the state. This came as the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state described the exercise as a charade and wilful wastage of the resources of the state.

The opposition APC midway to voting on the election day, pulled out of the contest and accused the state’s Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the PDP of wasting taxpayers’ money by engaging in political knavery to undo other parties.

In Ndokwa East, Hon. Juan Governor Amachee of the PDP was declared the winner in Aboh by the Returning Officer of the area, Mr. Aniefo Sunday Jones, who said the total number of registered voters in Ndokwa East was 70,205, while 31,498 voters were accredited for the election.

He stated that 435 votes were rejected and Juan Governor Amachee scored 29,701, followed by Adaka Ozadajor of the APC, who secured 1,057 votes.

In Isoko North, Hon. Christian Iteire of the PDP was declared winner of the election.

The Returning Officer, Mr. Felix Omoruwou, announced in Ozoro, the local government headquarters, that Iteire polled 82,330 votes to beat his closest rival, Cornelius Ugoh, of the APC, who pulled 2,235 votes.

He said: “Iteire, having won the highest votes in the elections, which was contested and having satisfied the provisions of the law is hereby returned as winner and chairmanelect for Isoko North,” he declared.

He said Isoko North had 129,921 registered voters and 87,407 accredited voters, but the exercise recorded 85,133 valid votes while 734 votes were rejected

