APC Kwara crisis: Caretaker committee to meet with stakeholders

To address the crisis in the Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC), the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee will today meet with party stakeholders in the state. This was revealed by a member close to the faction of Governor Abdulraham Abdulrazaq in the state.

The APC in Kwara state had been factionalised along the lines of the Governor, Alhaji Abdulraham Abdulrazaq and that of the Minister of Information and Minister of State for Transport, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Senator Gbemi Saraki, respectively.

The Minister of Information faction was at the National Secretariat last Tuesday and threatened the party and the caretaker committee.

But speaking to New Telegraph yesterday, a member of the APC Kwara State said that the caretaker committee had scheduled a meeting with the two factions

