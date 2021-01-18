News

APC Kwara crisis: Caretaker committee to meet with stakeholders

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

To address the crisis in the Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC), the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee will today meet with party stakeholders in the state. This was revealed by a member close to the faction of Governor Abdulraham Abdulrazaq in the state.

 

The APC in Kwara state had been factionalised along the lines of the Governor, Alhaji Abdulraham Abdulrazaq and that of the Minister of Information and Minister of State for Transport, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Senator Gbemi Saraki, respectively.

 

The Minister of Information faction was at the National Secretariat last Tuesday and threatened the party and the caretaker committee.

 

But speaking to New Telegraph yesterday, a member of the APC Kwara State said that the caretaker committee had scheduled a meeting with the two factions

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: New Zealand locks down Auckland after new cases end 102-day run

Posted on Author Reporter

  New Zealand has put its largest city back into lockdown after recording four new Covid-19 cases, ending a 102-day streak without a local infection. A three-day lockdown was swiftly imposed in Auckland after the cases were confirmed, reports the BBC. The four new cases are all members of a single family. None had travelled recently. […]
News

JUST IN: Groups storm NASS, demand end to Social Media, Hate Bills

Posted on Author Reporter

  Caleb Onwe, Abuja   Again members of Coalition of Civil society groups have stormed the National Assembly demanding that both the Social Media and the Hate Speech Bills be thrown away. They accused the legislators of abandoning more important national issues to attend to matters that will have grave consequences on the socioeconomic lives […]
News

Wike kicks as Amaechi’s supporters hold counter protest

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, faulted a pro SARS protest organized by the All Progressives Congress, (APC) faction loyal to Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. Speaking in a broadcast, Wike also declared the readiness of the state to set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate the brutality and human rights abuses of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica