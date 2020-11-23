APC: Lack of reward system bane of crisis, loss of elections – Chieftains

After six years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governance, members are still decrying lack of a reward system and political patronage in the party.

This was central in the first two years of the government of the party, as members had alleged that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members were still occupying government positions as chairmen of parastatals or board members.

According to them, a president or governor should form its government with members of the party, but this they are not seeing.

They believe that these are reasons why there are so many crisis in the state party and loss of elections.

Apparently, if people who had worked for the party were reward appropriately, the would be less crisis in the party and the party would not have lost elections since 2016 as it had done.

Speaking on this, the Anambra State party Chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike alluded to lack of reward system in APC as he said, “there is no reward system in the party.”

Expansiating on this, he said: “In a situation where people; foundation members who worked for the party and are still working for the party are not being considered for any appointment, this does not call for joy at all. It is very, very important that people should be rewarded and it will stand as a source of inspiration to others.

“At least people can always say this man has been rewarded then let me do every thing l can so that l can also be rewarded. But when people who have been working have not been rewarded in any way, that thing has a terrible discouraging effect on the effort of the party members.

“The issue of reward system should be considered and considered very seriously. You find out in a situation where the Federal Government or the Presidency makes appointments from Anambra and the party is not brought into focus at all.

The leadership of the party in the state can only hear that somebody has been appointed and because of this kind of situation people go on their own to pay their way through to get appointments.

“When you pay millions to get an appointment you have no obligation to the party leaders in the state neither do you have obligation to the party members and that is why most times people who were appointed from Anambra are not even known by the party. With this situation people from opposition parties even benefit more than those of us in the party.”

It is the same position held by the Chairman of Sokoto State APC, Isa Sadiq Acida, who said: “Members are not appropriately rewarded. We are not rewarded at all that l can say to anybody and anywhere. Let me tell you there is still card carrying members of PDP, those who decamped from APC to PDP who are still holding positions in the Federal Parastatals as chairmen and as Board members and they are still in PDP, working for the PDP and that is our problem while those who labored and worked hard for APC are left with nothing.”

