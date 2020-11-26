APC lacks authentic register, says caretaker chairman

APC appreciates to 60 senators, PDP depreciates to 42

Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, yesterday, disclosed that the ruling party lacked authentic register in the last seven years. Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe State, disclosed this during a meeting with the APC Senate Caucus at the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

He pointed out that some members, who left the party in 2018 and joined the opposition party, still had their names in the APC register while many others who joined the party from 2014 to date did not have their names in the register. Consequently, Buni said that it had become imperative for the party to revalidate its membership register, expunge names of those who had left the party and include those who joined the party from 2014 to date in compliance with Article 94 of the Party Constitution.

He said: “It is regrettable that since the initial membership registration exercise of 2013, the party, today, lacks authentic register in all the 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. “It is a common knowledge that some members, who left the party in 2018 and joined the opposition party, still have their names adorning the party register.

Similarly, many others who joined the party from 2014 to date do not have their names in the register. “It, therefore, becomes imperative for the party to revalidate its membership register, expunge names of those who had left the party and include those who have joined the party from 2014 to date in compliance with Article 94 of the Party Constitution.”

The governor lamented that the annual membership dues payment, which had almost been totally neglected overtime, was a clear violation of Article 91(I) of the Party Constitution, expressing optimism that revalidation of the party register would promote internal democracy in APC.

“Similarly, the annual membership dues payment, which has almost been to tally neglected overtime, is a clear violation of Article 91(I) of the Party Constitution. The committee, therefore, finds the membership revalidation exercise necessary to capture all members to promote internal democracy in the party. “I am glad to inform you that preliminary plans had been concluded for the commencement of the first phase of the exercise in the next few weeks with the expectation to cover members both within the country and those in diaspora,” he said.

Buni further told the Senate Caucus that the reconciliation committee had made tremendous progress in bringing back some of the aggrieved party members who left for the opposition party while others had indicated interest to join the party. He expressed hope that more defections to the APC, as had never happened in the history of Nigeria, would begin to happen in the near future, saying that the APC would remain Nigeria’s leading political party.

He said: “The committee constituted reconciliation committees to settle aggrieved persons and factions in all the states with disputes. Members of the reconciliation committee were carefully drawn from critical stakeholders, they are people of proven integrity selected to serve as chairmen and members.

“Today, we are proud to say that the conflicts in most, if not all of the states, have been settled. The party now proudly parades political heavy weights in their respective states who have either returned to the party or freshly joined the party.

“In fact, I want to assure you all that APC will soon shock Nigeria’s political space with massive and unprecedented defections ever witnessed in the political history of our great country. And by the grace of God, APC will undoubtedly remain Nigeria’s leading political party.”

Like this: Like Loading...