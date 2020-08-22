APC lacks moral justification to condemn Obiano over LG election-APGA Media Warriors



National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has lashed out the All Progressives Congress, APC, Anambra State over its recent statement seeking EFCC probe of Governor Obiano over non conduct of local government election in the state.



Obigwe in a statement released in Onitsha yesterday said APC as a party apart from having no formal structures in the state was beating about the bush because they are not genuinely interested in the conduct of local government election in Anambra.



“Anambra people need to be told in plain language that Anambra APC is the clog on the wheel of Governor Obiano’s sincere desire to conduct local government election in our state. The party is making noise for the conduct of local government election, knowing very well that it’s impossible to do that because of the appeal instituted by them at the Supreme Court and they want to use the court to take over the local government in the state.



“If the opposition party wants Governor Obiano to conduct local government election, they should withdraw their appeal at the Supreme Court.

Telling Governor Obiano to conduct local government election when a pending appeal at the Supreme Court will not allow him do so is tantamount to telling him to do something that will be declared null and void by the court at the end of the day.



“The same anti democratic elements that want to take over Anambra state local government through the backdoor without an election are the same people masquerading to be leading an agitation for the conduct of local government election, wonders shall never end.



He also said Obiano is not afraid of EFCC probe of Local government funds in the state because the governor has no skeleton in his cupboard.







Obigwe also said Anambra APC lacks the moral justification to condemn Governor Obiano for implementing the recommendation of Anambra state traditional rulers Council by suspending the 12 monarchs that flouted the traditional rulers protocol of informing the State government before travelling out of their communities for security reasons.



“We all are aware of how an APC led government in Kano disgraced Emir Sanusi, a first class monarch, out of office. Sanusi was even banished from the State while another Emir was installed same day in a draconian style.

Anambra APC maintained sealed lips and did not condemn Governor Ganduje’s action then. Reasonable minds are in support of Governor Obiano’s administration suspension of the renegade monarchs that desecrated Igbo traditional institution.



“As a matter of fact , from the inception of his 2nd term in office, Governor Obiano brought EFCC closer to his government by holding an anti corruption seminar for all his appointees and the former EFCC chairman attended the seminar to educate the appointees on the dangers of corruption and the need for them to avoid corrupt practices. Obiano’s action then can be likened to telling EFCC to beam their search light on his administration knowing that he has no skeleton in his cupboard” he said.



Like this: Like Loading...