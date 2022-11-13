APC lacks strategic planning to govern Nigeria, says Ologunagba, PDP spokesman

Confident of resolving ongoing internal issues in the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), which has been attributed to the organic nature of the party, its National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Debo Ologunagba, in this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, is optimistic the party is being positioned to win the 2023 elections

As the opposition party, how does the PDP see the discordant tunes within the APC government on major national issues?

It’s the same thing we’ve be saying, that party that came to power without being ready. They were not ready because they lack the strategic planning to govern Nigeria. They came in with lies, and they don’t know what to do.

Some years back, you would recall that when we had that massacre in Benue State, the President, after being prodded to visit the state said he did not know that the IGP did not relocate to the state as he ordered. That shows that the President does not have the capacity to manage resources and human being.

Thus, it is no surprise about the APC government. It is a government that lies all the way.

You will recall during the EndSARS protest when several people were killed, the government came out to say nobody died! So this is their feeling about Nigeria – that we don’t exist, that is the impunity with which they govern us, the insensitivity. So it is not surprising.

No wonder you have summersault of economic policies. Today, the CBN is intervening in agriculture, tomorrow it is intervening in aviation and in telecommunication without any cohesive economic policy, no macro-economic policy that can actually address the needs of the nation.

It is actually very sad that you find the Minister of Finance and the CBN not working together, no wonder the county is not working because the government itself is not working together. They sing different tunes and that is why Nigerians have made up their mind that this government should go, and they are looking ahead to the PDP government, having regard for the fact that PDP has the capacity to manage the affairs of this country.

Even from the electoral process, the INEC, as the regulatory body, commended the PDP as being the only party that organised itself in compliance with the rules respecting filing its reports to the agency electronically to the portal. APC could not do that and you can see the domino effect.

All the primaries they have conducted all over the country is in crisis. It is as a result of their disorganisation and that is why we said APC is not a party but an association horridly put together, whose organs are not working. Even at the last count, they delegated the power of the National Executive Committee (NEC), to the National Working Committee, (NWC).

I was going to talk about that. How do you see the manners that all their primaries conducted by Mai Mal Buni, a sitting State Governor, are turning out?

Yes, that has been an issue and the courts have decided on that. Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution states in substance that a governor, during the period when he is holding office, cannot hold any other executive office or paid employment in any capacity whatsoever. Now, Mai Mala Buni is the sitting governor of Yobe State, an executive governor, and he was said to have been the Caretaker and National Chairman Convention Committee. That is not known to law.

And under that illegal contraption, he conducted the so-called elections that produced the National Working Committees of the party and the NWC produced the so-called candidates of the party. Now to that extent, because you can’t build something on nothing, since the position held by Buni is unconstitutional, and the court has in line with that, declared in the Osun State governorship election that the governor of Osun State was not legally and properly sponsored as a candidate, because the man purportedly sponsoring him, Mallam Buni, who signed the form, under the constitutional provision, Section 183, did so contradiction of the law. It’s just the same impunity we have been talking about, no regard for rule of law, no wonder the country is disorganised in every sector.

Look at the insecurity and the economy. Today, I learnt that the exchange rate is about N800 to a dollar. We don’t know what it would become tomorrow. That is what they do. They make life unbearable for the people.

Look at security. There is no co-ordination because the different arms of government are not sharing intelligence. How do you do that? Look at education.

The Minister is saying something and the Minister of State for Education is saying a different thing entirely. It goes to show you the lack of co-ordination and lack of preparedness to govern and that is what we have been facing in the last seven and half years of the APC government.

Now to your own party, how prepared is the PDP for the 2023 polls, with his issues of internal cohesion?

The difference between the PDP and the APC is that the PDP is an organic party. What do I mean by that? We and a constitution and listen to ideas. When you see a democratic institution, the tendency is that you have divergence of opinions, but we have the mechanism to solve those differences, and they are ongoing, because when you have human nature, you have issues coming up, and of course you must address them.

And that is what we do best- allowing our systems, process and organs to work and the seeming disagreement you find are resolved and it becomes inclusive, unlike the other party which seems to be quiet, that is the quietude of the grave yard.

We are democratic. When our members bring up these issues, we don’t sweep them under the carpet, rather we ensure reconciliation of views and ideas, but this is not a hundred metre dash. It is a marathon and marathon is slow and we resolve our issues and because we are united, we will meet at one point, and because we know that this country is in trouble under the APC, We are rising to the rescue because we know that Nigerians are looking up to us in this regard.

All our leaders and stakeholders are conscious of this and this responsibility and obligation that have been put upon us by the people, we will ensure that we lead the country out of this doldrums.

The critical thing is time, and you know in politics, 24 hours is like a lifetime; things can change. We know we are making progress, conversations are going on at different levels and up to the presidential candidate and all members, we need to be on the same page in order to rescue this country from the rudderless APC government.

Why did PDP allow itself to be dragged into this quagmire, giving the fact that it has zoning arrangement in its constitution?

When you say quagmire, I would say again that when you have systems, processes and organs, there would be something like this. In the wisdom of the party, when people were beginning to show interest all over the country, the NEC set up a zoning committee, and the committee recommended that it should be thrown open because of the time and a lot of people have indicated interest earlier, and on the basis of that the party, through NEC accepted the recommendation of the zoning committee. Hence we went into an open primary and every aspirant indicated that they would abide by the outcome of the primary. You will recall that they said this at the convention.

We have no reason to doubt their commitment to that statement and that encouraged us as a party to move ahead as a family to ensure that we work together and that is why we continued this conversation.

You know, when you have this kind of negotiation we don’t say it in the newspapers, or under the klieg light or before the TV camera. What we do is to continue to talk to our leaders and ourselves and we are very certain that at the appropriate time, which is very soon, recognising that Nigeria is sick, to quote Governor Samuel Ortom, knowing that our leaders know this and the fact that Nigerians are looking up to our party, then of course, we will come together to rescue this country, and then look at the bigger objective which is the bigger goal of Nigeria as different from sectional or personal considerations.

Your governor in Edo State said if APC win this election Nigeria would split. Don’t you think that’s an inflammatory statement?

That is your own judgment. The point is that our party is committed to the indivisibility of this country and we look forward that we will be more unified to work together, win this forth- coming elections. That is why we’re presenting a very experienced man, in the person of His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, because we know he is a unifier who has his DNA in all parts of this country.

So because we have a unifier as our candidate, we know that he will ensure that all the parts of this country have a feeling and a sense of belonging in the Nigerian project. And what we need to do is ensure that and there is security of lives and property, and ensure that government does not promote cronyism and tribalism in the country.

In Ogun State, your party seems to have two governorship candidates there?

We don’t have two governorship candidates in Ogun State, but we’ve just one.

And who is that?

You know him and his name is in the public domain and also on the portal of INEC. His name is Hon. Ladi Adebutu, that’s the candidate we submitted, that is the name on the ballot. We don’t have any crises in Ogun State.

While APC has support groups all over the country, little is heard about your party along that line?

We don’t work on the pages on newspapers, on television station or social media. But we work on the people. We are in all the 774 local governments in this country. We are also in every ward and unit. That’s our strength. We also have our conversations every day and that is reflected in the structure of our campaign.

Our campaign is a unified, structured campaign, broad based from the national level to the state and local governments, wards and units.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...