APC Lauds Wike For Backing Tinubu, Vows To Vote PDP In Guber Poll

Some members of the faction of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) within the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Rivers State have lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for contributing to the impressive showing of the party in last Saturday’s presidential election.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the APC for the campaign in the state and a member of the party’s PCC and Independent Campaign Council (ICC), Tony Okocha, who spoke in Port Harcourt, noted that without the governor’s support, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would not have won in the state.

Okocha said: “Of tremendous note, is to put on records, the role of Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, a leading member of the G5 Governors (Integrity Group) who not only threw his heavy weight in political maestro and “mannerism “in support of the APC candidate but encouraged Rivers people to vote the man who will protect the Rivers interest for the President of Nigeria.

“This, to say the least, was the game changer. Thank You, Governor Wike. The political bulldozer.”

Okocha also said that they would support Siminalayi Fubara, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to reciprocate the governor’s support during the presidential poll.

He noted that months before the APC presidential primaries, the team worked around the state to ensure Tinubu’s victory despite opposition from the leader of the APC in the state.

He said: “We note seriously and unashamedly that in 2015 we held the rims of governance in Rivers state as members of the APC.

“We pulled together all efforts individually and collectively, yet we couldn’t secure 25% of the total votes cast for the presidential candidate of our party during the presidential election.

“It was worse in 2019 when we all still working together with a Super Minister, security apparatchik, and malleable election personnel, we couldn’t produce the required 25% for our presidential candidate.

“But in 2023, against all expectations, APC Rivers won and secured over 40% of the total votes cast for the presidential candidate of our party.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Echoes of security, economy at pan Yoruba congress

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Leading Yoruba sociocultural groups and prominent individuals from the South-West converged on Ibadan, the Oyo State capital last Thursday to appraise and proffer solutions to the security and economic situations in the zone. WALE ELEGBEDE reports   Lately, the South-West geopolitical has been in the spotlight over rising cases of insecurity which also dovetailed to […]
Politics

Adamu: APC is determined to win 2023 elections

Posted on Author ONWUKA NZESHI

For several months, the All Progressives Congress (APC) was in turmoil over its national convention meant to elect a new leadership. In this chat, the new National Chairman of the party, Sen Abdullahi Adamu, shares his vision for the party with ONWUKA NZESHI and indicates that his core mandate is for the ruling party to […]
Politics

Gombe: APC, PDP gear for guber contest

Posted on Author BEN NGWAKWE

BEN NGWAKWE reports on the build-up to the 2023 governorship election in Gombe State as the leading political parties – All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – perfect strategies for the battle ahead P olitical activities are picking up in Gombe State ahead of the 2023 general election as political gladiators, particularly […]

