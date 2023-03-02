APC Lauds Wike For Backing Tinubu, Vows To Vote PDP In Guber Poll

Some members of the faction of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) within the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Rivers State have lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for contributing to the impressive showing of the party in last Saturday’s presidential election.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the APC for the campaign in the state and a member of the party’s PCC and Independent Campaign Council (ICC), Tony Okocha, who spoke in Port Harcourt, noted that without the governor’s support, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would not have won in the state.

Okocha said: “Of tremendous note, is to put on records, the role of Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, a leading member of the G5 Governors (Integrity Group) who not only threw his heavy weight in political maestro and “mannerism “in support of the APC candidate but encouraged Rivers people to vote the man who will protect the Rivers interest for the President of Nigeria.

“This, to say the least, was the game changer. Thank You, Governor Wike. The political bulldozer.”

Okocha also said that they would support Siminalayi Fubara, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to reciprocate the governor’s support during the presidential poll.

He noted that months before the APC presidential primaries, the team worked around the state to ensure Tinubu’s victory despite opposition from the leader of the APC in the state.

He said: “We note seriously and unashamedly that in 2015 we held the rims of governance in Rivers state as members of the APC.

“We pulled together all efforts individually and collectively, yet we couldn’t secure 25% of the total votes cast for the presidential candidate of our party during the presidential election.

“It was worse in 2019 when we all still working together with a Super Minister, security apparatchik, and malleable election personnel, we couldn’t produce the required 25% for our presidential candidate.

“But in 2023, against all expectations, APC Rivers won and secured over 40% of the total votes cast for the presidential candidate of our party.”

