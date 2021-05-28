APC launches ‘Operation takeover Anambra’

In a move to take over the reins of government in Anambra State and ensure selection of very credible presidential and governorship flag-bearers in all subsequent elections in the country, especially the coming Anambra November 6, governorship poll, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced establishment of a dedicated forum in all states of the federation.

Inaugurating the Anambra State Chapter of the APC Forum for Credible Candidates in Awka, the forum’s National Chairman, Chief Uche Okorie, charged the executives to spread the message of “Next Level for Better Nigeria” in all the nooks and crannies of the state. Okorie, who was represented by Mazi Ogbonnia Onu, a key official at the party’s national headquarters, urged the members, especially the state, councils and wards executives to close ranks with the other party officials and fortify the forum mobilizing the electorate heavily to deliver the party at the November election.

He said: “This Forum is geared towards activating and buoying the membership base of the party in the South-East geopolitical zone towards the 2023 presidential election. That it’s only an overwhelming voting support for the party that would see the party and her candidates through all the elections. “The National Headquarters want us to work with APC in the states, as support groups.

The party will ensure members of this forum interfaces with all the governorship and presidential aspirants with a view to choosing the best. Therefore, as the election in Anambra State draws near, I urge our members as well as APC supporters in the state to close ranks 2021.”

The Anambra State Chairman and Coordinator of the Forum, Chief Barnabas Atuewuru, in acceptance of the task on behalf of members of his executive assured that they are committed towards landslide victory of the party in all subsequent polls in order to hoist APC flag at the state’s government house. He added that they sincerely look forward to interfacing with all the aspirants and to work collectively with whoever emerges as flag bearer. The executives were formally inaugurated and provided with appointment letters and official identity cards.

Like this: Like Loading...