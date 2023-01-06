News

APC launches youth campaign council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leader (NYL), Dayo Israel, has announced the launch of its National Youth Wing Campaign Council Directorates. The council will help in the implementation of strategies and tactics developed to give the APC total and youth-driven victory in the general election. This is just as the national youth leader announced January 21, February 4 and February 18 as dates for a nationwide grassroots mobilisation exercise by the youth council dubbed; ‘Deliver Your Street,’ while vowing to deliver 50 million votes for the presidential ticket of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima. In a statement, Israel said the formation of the council followed due consultation with the national leadership of the APC and other critical stakeholders, including zonal youth leaders, state youth leaders, among others.

 

