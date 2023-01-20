APC lawmakers target 10m votes for Tinubu in S’West

All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers have promised their presidential candidate Bola Tinubu 10 million votes in the South West. The group under the aegis of BAT Parliamentarians also said it has also sought nationwide support for Tinubu. The group ‘s Coordinator in Ogun State Abiodun Abudu-Balogun disclosed this on Thursday during the lawmakers’ meeting in Abeokuta. Senator Akin Odunsi;the first female Speaker in the state Titi Oseni, and one of her predecessors, Suraj Adekumbi, were among top former parliamentarians who attended the meeting. Abudu-Balogun, who was a member of the House of Representatives, said the group has the mandate to mobilise and engage in a door-to-door campaign in the state for Tinubu.

“This group of people, the parliamentarians, their jobs essentially are to carry Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shettima message down to the grassroots. “Massive mobilisation, massive education and massive door to door campaigns all over the states. Their job is grassroots mobilisation to deliver on Tinubu/ Shettima mandate by ensuring the candidate get the maximum number of votes, nothing must be left out,” he said. He said the group has been mobilising and reaching out to lawmakers from other parties, saying Tinubu’s candidacy should be seen as a “common project of all.”

