APC lawmakers target 10m votes for Tinubu in S’West

All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers have promised their presidential candidate Bola Tinubu 10 million votes in the South West. The group under the aegis of BAT Parliamentarians also said it has also sought nationwide support for Tinubu. The group ‘s Coordinator in Ogun State Abiodun Abudu-Balogun disclosed this on Thursday during the lawmakers’ meeting in Abeokuta. Senator Akin Odunsi;the first female Speaker in the state Titi Oseni, and one of her predecessors, Suraj Adekumbi, were among top former parliamentarians who attended the meeting. Abudu-Balogun, who was a member of the House of Representatives, said the group has the mandate to mobilise and engage in a door-to-door campaign in the state for Tinubu.

“This group of people, the parliamentarians, their jobs essentially are to carry Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shettima message down to the grassroots. “Massive mobilisation, massive education and massive door to door campaigns all over the states. Their job is grassroots mobilisation to deliver on Tinubu/ Shettima mandate by ensuring the candidate get the maximum number of votes, nothing must be left out,” he said. He said the group has been mobilising and reaching out to lawmakers from other parties, saying Tinubu’s candidacy should be seen as a “common project of all.”

 

Tambuwal Engages PDP Delegates In Kogi, Niger, Gombe, Vows To Effectively Explore Natural Resources, Tackle Epileptic Power failure

Delegates and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] in Kogi, Niger and Gombe states interacted with the leading PDP presidential aspsirant and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday at their various state secetariates. Governor Tambuwal and his entourage led by chairman of his Presidential Campaign council, Senator and Rtd General Tunde Ogbeha arrived […]
Group donates items, cash to Hikanos Orphanage

A group, Love and Peace has donated items including money to Hikanos Orphanage Home in Ikorodu, Lagos. Convener of the group, Mr. Yomi Onasanya, explained that the gesture was part of the decision of the group to regularly impact the lives of children in orphanage homes who deserve attention, care and protection, which the group […]
PDP crisis: I’ve not gone to court – Secondus

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied that he has gone to court to challenge his suspension by Degema High Court in Rivers State. Secondus in a statement by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, said the media report that he is “shopping for a court order” is fake and unfounded. He described […]

