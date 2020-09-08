APC leader wants Buhari, Osinbajo, others to meet members

The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and other leaders of the party to hold meetings with members of the party in their wards.

The Representative of the Youth in the Caretaker Committee, Ismaeel Ahmed, who made the call at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, said such meetings would strengthen the party as it would give members in the ward a sense of belonging.

He said: “It is high time for our leaders to go back to their wards and meet our party members at least, every six months. You can imagine how a party member will be anxiously waiting| for Mr. President or Senate President or Governor or Minister attending ward meetings.

“This will help to energise our people and build the faith of party members at the ward level on the party and our leaders. It will also help educate and inform party members at the grassroots of policies and programmes of the government.

I have discussed it with Mr. President and he is freely disposed to the idea. He welcomed it and I think we have to ensure this through constitutional

