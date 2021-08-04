News

APC leaders declare suspension of chapter chairmen null, void

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State led by a national caucus member of the party, Group Captain Ewang (rtd) have declared as null and void the purported suspension of 17 caretaker committee chairmen of the party. The state’s Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC, Dr. Ita Udosen, had yesterday announced that the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party had suspended the chapter chairmen for opposing the credibility of the ward congresses, which purportedly held last Saturday. But Ewang in a press conference at the State NUJ Secretariat said the SWC had no powers to suspend the chapter chairmen as the State Caretaker Chairman and his team had earlier been suspended by chapter chairmen of the party in the state.

The former military administrator of Rivers and Ogun states insisted that there were no ward congresses in the state. He urged President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senator Ita Enang, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma and other eminent stakeholders, to rescue the party in the state from imminent disintegration. He said this had become imperative due to the desperate antics of the National Secretary of the party, Senator John Udoedehe to usurp the party’s structure for his selfish interest.

He added: “We call on President Muhammadu Buhari in his capacity as the leader of the party in Nigeria to call to order the Akwa Ibom APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr Ita Udosen, who has shamelessly been operating as though he is a domestic staff of Senator John Udoedehe. “We unanimously reject in totality the deployment of Senator John Udoedehe’s man Friday and apologist, Mallam Shehu Sheriff, from Abuja to superintend over the conduct of ward congress in Akwa Ibom State.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US presidential election: What to still expect

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

As Americans and the world expect the outcome of the November 3 presidential election in United States, a Professor of Political Science and Executive Dean for Public Policy and Public Service at Hofstra University, Meena Bose, has listed other important timelines that remain in the 2020 electioneering process. US President Donald Trump and his challenger, […]
News Top Stories

NLC , MAN kick as fuel price hits N161 per litre

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Confusion rocked the downstream sub-sector of Nigeria’s oil industry yesterday, as the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol soared to as high as N161 per litre. New Telegraph had earlier, in an exclusive report, revealed the imminent hike in ex-depot price of the product, which led depot owners to embargo […]
News

Aviation: COVID-19 exposes industry’s bleak future

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE

    It is less than three months to the end of the year and a few days to the country’s 60th Independence Anniversary. WOLE SHADARE reflects on the aviation sector in the past few months and events that shaped the sector   In the beginning   The history of aviation industry is dated to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica