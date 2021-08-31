News Top Stories

APC leaders seek state of emergency in Benue

The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the state “since Governor (Samuel) Ortom has consistently alleged that the security situation has deteriorated in such a manner that the lives of Benue people are not secure”.

 

The party, who accused Ortom of exaggerating the security issues in the state, slammed him “for using foul language” on President Muhammadu Buhari. A former governor of the state and Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume, who spoke on behalf of the party’s leaders, said the governor had been exhibiting ignorance on issues concerning governance. The group, who asked Ortom to apologise to the President, called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate him how he used the allocations his administration received from the Federal Government. The group accused Ortom of attacking Buhari cover up his failures.

 

Akume said: “We call on Governor Samuel Ortom to tender an unreserved apology to President Muhammadu Buhari for using foul language and for operating outside the set rules of engagement between the state and the Federal Government.

 

“We call on the EFCC and ICPC to thoroughly investigate the application of the total federal allocations to Benue State from May 29, 2015 to date.

“The Federal Government should as a matter of urgency direct the disbandment of the Livestock Guards in Benue State for their involvements in nefarious and criminal activities leading to the breach of peace and massacre of innocent citizens of Benue State.

 

“There is a high level of proliferation of small arms and light weapons in Benue State. The Federal Government should thoroughly comb the state to recover those arms.

 

“Since Governor Ortom has consistently alleged that the security situation in Benue State has deteriorated in such a manner that the lives of Benue people are not secure, we call on Mr. President as Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces to declare a state of emergency in Benue State to bring the security situation in the state under control.”

 

But in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, the governor accused Akume of instigating war and plotting an emergency rule in the state to keep his job.

 

Ortom said the minister had not only resorted to smear campaign against his administration to push for the declaration of an emergency rule in the state, but also to dismantle the democratic structures the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the defection of some APC leaders to the PDP.

 

He said: “The outing of George Akume and others in Abuja was nothing more than a massage on the ego of the presidency to curry personal favours. As long as he and his group secure their meal tickets, Benue can go to hell.

 

“The leadership of the APC in Benue, having lost grip of the party membership in the state with hundreds defecting to the PDP every week, now sees a window of opportunity to re-launch themselves into relevance.

 

“As a two-term former governor of Benue State, it is shocking that Akume is now calling for the declaration of state of emergency in the state to dismantle democratic structures.”

Ortom recalled: “That when Akume was governor he challenged then-President Olusegun Obasanjo for not doing enough to end the Ju-  kun/Tiv crisis on the border between Benue and Taraba states where scores of Benue people were killed.”

The governor said he had no problem with the call by Akume for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe his government, saying he “is running a transparent administration and has nothing to hide.

