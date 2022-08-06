APC leaders to Dafinone: Now is time for your senatorial vision, votes will count

Leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State yesterday declared that the 2023 election provides the right opportunity for Okakuru Ede Dafinone, APC Delta Central senatorial candidate to actualize his ambition because votes will count. The leaders, Olorogun (Prof.) Samuel Ibodje, former DVC-Academics’, University of Port-Harcourt and Chief Johnson Boro, former Commissioner for Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), speaking separately said that unlike before where strongmen will hijack materials and write election results, the voters will be the kings in 2023.

The duo stated this when Okakoru Ede Dafinone and members of Ede Dafinone Campaign Organization (EDCO), led by its Director General, Chief Adelabu Bodjor visited Olorogun Prof. Samuel Ibodje, Chief Johnson Boro, Chief Philip Orogbo and other notable leaders of the party to garner support for his senatorial candidacy. Boro said that if Chief Ede Dafinone had contested in the past, even though he is most qualified, he could have been rigged out by brute force, but that the Osun governorship election has changed the dynamics of the nation’s electoral system.

