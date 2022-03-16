APC: Leadership change drama ends as Akpanudoedehe returns

…says Buni remains chair

The “palace coup” at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led by some aggrieved governors to forcibly change the leadership finally collapsed yesterday as the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoedehe, returned to the party’s Abuja secretariat. Akpanudoedehe, allegedly sacked alongside the National Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, last week was given a rousing welcome by staff and party officials. Addressing journalists on the “recent events and the state of leadership in the party”, the secretary denied that he and Yobe State Governor Buni, as well as other CECPC members, were sacked. According to him, Buni remains the substantive National Chairman.

Akpanudoedehe said the governor, who is on medical vacation overseas, would soon return home to resume his leadership duties, supported by party members. New Telegraph recalls that Niger State Governor Sani Bello took over affairs at the APC National Headquarters last week amidst speculations that he was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as Buni’s replacement. The leadership crisis was further fuelled by Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s TV interview supporting Buni’s alleged removal. El-Rufai, who spoke on Channels Television, said 19 of the 23 APC governors took the decision to prevent the party from collapsing. In a statement, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State supported the development.

But Akpanudoedehe said since the CECPC was appointed it has always done its best to steer the affairs of the APC in line with its mandate. According to him, Buni on February 28 took a longdelayed trip abroad on health grounds, leaving behind written authorisation for other members of the CECPC to continue work in his absence, particularly the day-to-day management of the APC. He said: “That in his absence, sundry activities earlier scheduled for action appeared to develop fresh urgency in order to satisfy the timetable for the 2023 general elections released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), thus galvanizing some within the CECPC to act in their best understanding of both the situation and the leadership dynamics in the Committee/Party.

“That all such actions were clearly identified at all times as happening in an acting or proxy capacity, and under the auspices of the substantive Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, contrary to widespread speculations that the Chairman, Secretary or some other officials of the CECPC have been removed from office or otherwise replaced.” Akpanudoedehe said the party engaged senior lawyers to address the court order stopping the convention. He said: “We hereby call on the judiciary to give the matter the needed and expedient attention in our bid to vacate the purported Court order and allow for the conduct of a transparent and rancour-free National Convention deserving of our great party.”

