2023 Elections News Politics

APC Leading Party In The South-East-Felix Keyamo

Posted on Author Goli Innocent Comment(0)

The spokesperson of the presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Festus Keyamo has boasted that  the ruling party has become the leading party in the South-East.

This was contained in a tweet by Keyamo on Monday.

The minister threw jibes at the Labour Party, stating that despite the noise from the party, the  APC has emerged the leading party in the eastern region of the country.

Keyamo also made mockery of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He wrote, “In the midst of all the noise by the Labour Party and Peter Obi, guess what? The APC is now the leading party in the South East: it has six Senators-elect, same as the Labour Party, YPP has one, APGA has one & PDP one; as for Governors APC has two (one to replace another in Ebonyi) whilst LP has one, APGA one and PDP one.”

“For taking the people of South-East for granted, PDP simply disappeared from their radar! Special tribute to all our APC South Eastern brothers and sisters for proverbially pulling the chestnuts out of the fire! Daalu! My respects!”

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

Related Articles
News

Women, youths protest attack on APGA guber candidate in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Women and youths from different communities of Ezza clan, Ebonyi State, yesterday protested the assassination attempt on the life of their son and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Bernard Odoh, by gunmen last Thursday night. Odoh’s convoy was ambushed near Okpoto, Ishielu Local Government Area of the state by hoodlums […]
News

Court sentences soldier who killed superior to death

Posted on Author Reporter

  A court martial sitting at the Nigerian army 7 division in Maiduguri, Borno state, has sentenced Azunna Maduabuchi to death. A court martial is a legal proceeding for military personnel, a process similar to a civilian court trial. Madiabuchi, a trooper with the army’s 202 battalion in Bama, still in Borno, had in July […]
Politics

Four-horse race for Nigeria’s soul

Posted on Author In this report, ONWUKA NZESHI

  The political parties have all concluded their primary elections and chosen their preferred candidates for the forthcoming presidential elections. In this report, ONWUKA NZESHI postulates that the emerging scenario indicates that the election would be a four-horse race   The special conventions of the political parties held amidst lots of intrigues and manoeuvres. Apart […]

Leave a Reply