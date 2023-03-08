APC Legal Team: Fagbemi SAN leads 11 other SANs for presidential poll petition

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has engaged the services of 12 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) led by Lateef Fagbemi, “who has successfully handled various high-profile election matters’ to defend Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential poll at the Election Petitions Tribunal.

However, the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Chief Spokesperson Festus Keyamo (SAN) is missing from the list despite saying he was going to be part of the legal team. The other senior lawyers are Sam Ologunorisa, Rotimi Oguneso, Olabisi Soyebo, Gboyega Oyewole, Muritala Abdulrasheed, Aliyu Omezia Saiki, Tajudeen Oladoja, Pius Akubo, Oluseye Opasanya, Suraju Saida and Kazeem Adeniji. The party announced this in a statement by the National Legal Adviser Ahmad El- Marzuq on Tuesday. Tinubu’s declaration as President-elect is being challenged by second-placed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar and third-placed Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP). The APC said: “The team is composed of legal luminaries with vast experience in election petition matters, constitutional law and litigation.

“The legal team consisting of 12 SANs and the National Legal Adviser of the Party Ahmad Usman El- Marzuq Esq. is led by Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), a renowned lawyer who has successfully handled various high-profile election matters and other landmark cases. “We are confident that the legal team possesses requisite expertise and experience to ensure a successful outcome for the APC in the Presidential Election Petition matters. “We urge members of the party to support the team in its effort to defend the will and mandate of the people. “We also call on all parties involved to conduct themselves with the utmost professionalism and respect for the rule of law throughout the legal process.”

