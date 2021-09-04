Politics

APC LG Congress: Dare advocates inclusiveness, unity

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare has called on leaders, chieftains, members and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State to embrace an inclusive and transparent congress in a bid to achieve peace and unity in the party.

Dare while stressing the need to uphold the ideals of the APC anchored on probity, transparency and accountability, noted that the party will continue to wax stronger in its patriotic determination to improve the common lots of the people.

The Minister while commending party members for their steadfastness, maturity and loyalty, emphasized that the party leadership at the national level, has re-affirmed its commitment to a level playing ground for party activities.

Dare, however, advised stakeholders of the party at all levels, to use their positions and platforms to advance the cause of the APC as against polarising the party.

Speaking in Ogbomoso, the Agbaakin of Ogbomoso called on the APC family in Oyo state to work harmoniously in order to take the party to greater heights.

He said: “The local government congress in Oyo State should be that of working together and ensuring all interests are accommodated.

“Let us use the local government congress to lay a solid foundation for  the success of the APC  in the 2023 polls.

“All stakeholders and party members must unite in a bid to build a strong and vibrant opposition in Oyo State.

“The local government congress is key to the  success of the APC in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“All interests must be accommodated to avoid disharmony in the party.

“We must build a robust and acceptable team across the 33 local government areas in Oyo state to steer the affairs of the party at the grassroots.”

Dare, wished the APC a hitch free local government congress the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Jonathan makes case for electronic voting

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan  has once again advocated for the use of electronic voting in the country  maintaining that with that, nobody will use thugs to win elections anymore. Speaking at the weekend during the Third Synod of the Diocese of Ogbia at St Mark’s Anglican Church, Otakeme,  the former President called for the immediate adoption […]
Politics

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s still considering US presidential run

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is still open to diving into politics. During a 2017 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the star said that he was “seriously considering” a run for president, reports FoxNews. Nowadays, he’s further alluding to a possible run with his new sitcom “Young Rock,” which chronicles his younger years. According to USA Today, each episode […]
Politics

C’River NASS caucus warns Fani-Kayode over Ayade

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Members of the National Assembly have warned former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode against dabbling into Cross River State politics, saying he should mind his business. The warning comes against the backdrop of the claim by the former Presidential spokesperson to President Jonathan/Sambo Presidential Campaign Committee that he will dump the party alongside several other […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica