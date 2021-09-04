APC LG Congress: Dare advocates inclusiveness, unity

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare has called on leaders, chieftains, members and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State to embrace an inclusive and transparent congress in a bid to achieve peace and unity in the party.

Dare while stressing the need to uphold the ideals of the APC anchored on probity, transparency and accountability, noted that the party will continue to wax stronger in its patriotic determination to improve the common lots of the people.

The Minister while commending party members for their steadfastness, maturity and loyalty, emphasized that the party leadership at the national level, has re-affirmed its commitment to a level playing ground for party activities.

Dare, however, advised stakeholders of the party at all levels, to use their positions and platforms to advance the cause of the APC as against polarising the party.

Speaking in Ogbomoso, the Agbaakin of Ogbomoso called on the APC family in Oyo state to work harmoniously in order to take the party to greater heights.

He said: “The local government congress in Oyo State should be that of working together and ensuring all interests are accommodated.

“Let us use the local government congress to lay a solid foundation for the success of the APC in the 2023 polls.

“All stakeholders and party members must unite in a bid to build a strong and vibrant opposition in Oyo State.

“The local government congress is key to the success of the APC in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“All interests must be accommodated to avoid disharmony in the party.

“We must build a robust and acceptable team across the 33 local government areas in Oyo state to steer the affairs of the party at the grassroots.”

Dare, wished the APC a hitch free local government congress the country.

Like this: Like Loading...