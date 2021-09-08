Metro & Crime

APC LG Congress: Kwara Chairman says grey areas will be addressed

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

 

Kwara State Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Samari Abubakar, has explained that any grey areas in the just concluded Local Government Areas Congress in the state can always be addressed through lawful corridors of negotiations and compensations which the party has always offered.

The Chairman, who addressed journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, said: “There can be no denying the fact that we need that spirit of give and take to strengthen our party, and we thank our leaders and members for believing in the leadership of the governor to ensure that nobody leaves the table with nothing.

“It is also important to make it clear that there was no parallel local government congress in Kwara State. Unlike the ward congress which involved all party members, the local government congress was not an all-comers’ affair. It was strictly a delegates’ election in which only accredited delegates, including elected statutory delegates, are allowed to take part.

 

“It is in fact a constitutional requirement for the delegates’ list to be made available to INEC, Police prior to the commencement of voting at the Congress venue. The exercise must also be conducted by accredited party officials and duly monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be called a lawful congress. This is exactly the procedures we followed as a party. Any group of persons who claimed to conduct anything contrary to this in Kwara or anywhere else are just a bunch of jokers and mischief makers who should never be taken serious.

“We are glad that the National Secretariat of our party has also made this very clear, especially in the light of some misleading reports on the congress. The party’s rules and guidelines are very clear. The consequences for anyone flouting the guidelines, thereby bringing the party to ridicule for their own selfish agenda, are also very clear and we are glad the national secretariat of the party has also spoken in this regard.”

Abubakar, however, assured all party faithful that the party would not close its doors to resolving any genuine internal grievances, if any, in strict compliance to the laid grown rules of the party, adding that members should avail themselves of the party’s crisis resolution mechanisms and not allow themselves to be used to mislead the public for the selfish interest of anyone.

