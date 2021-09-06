News Top Stories

APC LG Congresses: We’ll attend to complaints transparently – Buni

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni has assured party members that every complaint that would emanate from the Local Government Congress polls would be looked into.

 

The Chairman gave the assurance, while congratulating the party faithful, stakeholders and Congress officials on the peaceful and successful conduct of the party Congress. He also expressed his belief that the congresses would produce the expected results for the party.

 

In the congratulatory message issued by the Director General of Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, Mamman Mohammed, Buni said: “Reports reaching my office indicate that the local government Congresses were conducted peacefully and successfully across the country.

 

“I salute our members  stakeholders, the candidates and their supporters for the peaceful and rancour free exercise. “You have done the party proud and remain a role model to other political parties.” On the after effect of the congress, he assured that the party will be transparent, just and fair to anybody or group of persons with complaints that are forwarded to the party.

 

He said: “The party has instituted internal mechanisms to address differences and grievances arising from the Congress elections. “The doors of reconciliation are always open in the party to build a strong and united APC.

 

“We should therefore explore and exploit the opportunities available to settle all differences. “I am highly elated that we are progressing at every stage of the congress, l am optimistic that the party will at the end of the congresses produce a generally acceptable and credible leadership that will build on the successes recorded for a strong, united and a winning APC.”

