APC loses two senators to PDP, APGA gains one from PDP

Two frontline members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senate Majority Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, and Adamu Aliero, have officially defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The formal defections of the two APC senators from Kebbi State was conveyed in two separate letters addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and read at plenary on Tuesday

Sen. Aliero and Sen.Abdullahi represent Kebbi Central and Kebbi North Senatorial Districts respectively.

Also to defect formally from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (apga) on June 15, is the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe

His defection and exit as Minority Leader was deferred because of the inability of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to come up with his defection and resignation letter at the plenary.

Although an announcement to that effect was made by Lawan, it was however agreed that Abaribe’s letter be formally read on the floor before his exit as Minority Leader, after a point of order raised by Sen. Gabriel Suswam (PDP- Benue).

The defection of the APC senators brings the total number of PDP Senators to 39 from the previous 38, with the exclusion of Abaribe, who is set to formally defect from the opposition party to APGA.

It also reduced the number of APC Senators from 71 to 69 in the Senate.

 

