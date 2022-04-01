News

APC makes U-turn, to contest LG election in Edo

Contrary to its earlier decision, the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday resolved to participate in the forthcoming Local Government Council election in the state. Addressing a press conference at the end of the party’s meeting at its Secretariat in Benin City, APC’s Publicity Secretary, Peter Uwadia-Igbinigie, said the party is fully prepared and will participate in the elections.

He explained that the decision was in line with the directives of the National leadership, which approved the party’s participation in the elections despite its misgivings. “The Edo State APC emerged from an emergency meeting. Prior to this time, we have said we will not participate in the election.
But, the National leadership of our party has decided that we should participate despite our misgivings, such as budgetary provisions for the exercise among other issues. “We are already prepared and ready to go into the election headlong. We have said before that anytime the PDP government in the state is ready to conduct free fair and credible elections into the Local governments, we are ready to present our best. This is still our position”.

 

