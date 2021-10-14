News

APC, M’Belt Forum praise Senate for e-transmission of poll results

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra- ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Middle Belt Forum (MBF), yesterday praised the Senate for backing e-transmission of election results. Speaking at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, while inaugurating the State Congresses Committee, Caretaker Committee Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, who told members to approach the 2023 general elections as a unit, said the party had been returned to the masses.

He said: “Just yesterday (Tuesday) the Senate okayed the direct mode of primaries for nomination of candidates and also electronic transmission of results subject to harmonization by the joint Committee of the National Assembly. “Our party members can now appreciate the wisdom of the leader of our party – President Muhammadu Buhari – when he pushed that the party be taken back to the grassroots. “Therefore, it behooves on us as party leaders to sustain the progress we have made and the gains we have recorded thus far.” Inaugurating the committee, Akpanudoedehe said, “In the last few months, our party has carried out some very fundamental activities of unimaginable magnitude.

“The membership registration, ward/LG congresses and the upcoming state congresses. These are landmarks which the party has achieved in so short a time, under the able leadership of Mai Mala Buni. “To manage even a nuclear family isn’t a very easy task, how much more to manage a political family of millions of persons with varied interests, aspirations and expectations. That is why all reasonable party men/women must give accolades to Mai Mala Buni for the great work he is doing, especially with the harvest of political heavy weights into the party.”

Our Reporters

