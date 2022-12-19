News Top Stories

APC media team’s attack on Obaigbena a distraction –Secondus

The former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has described as needless distraction the attack on the Publisher of This- Day Newspapers and Arise Television station, Prince Nduka Obaigbena by the media team of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Secondus who is National Technical Adviser of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council wondered why the APCpresidentialmediateam chose to leave the business of marketing their principal, which, according to him, they were appointed and be chasing Obaigbena. “Rather than joining issues with the indefatigable media mogul like Prince Obaigbena, the APC team should have used the time and energy to position their candidate positively in the eyes of the public,” he said. Secondusnoted thatgiven the persisting tireless role of Nigerian media in the sociopolitical development of Nigeria since independence in 1960, “one expects the media to get involved in some more pragmatic matters not on undesirable squabbles. “From whatever perspective you want to look at it, Arise TV and ThisDay Newspapers have not gone outside the dictates of their profession in asking a presidential candidate of a ruling party to present himself for public scrutiny. “It’s indeed an aberration that a person aspiring to rule over 200 million people is dodging fromtalkingtothem or answering their questions even from his media establishment.” Theformer nationalchairmancalledontheAPCmedia not to cover up if their candidate is seriously challenged in any way to face public interrogation because, “that is what is required to avoid the deceit and propaganda of 2015 that brought the country where we are today. “The health of your candidate should worry you because it would be unpatriotic tofoistonthecountryunhealthy person for a position that requires complete mental and physical alertness. “Obaigbenaandhismedia group were acting within the law to demand that APC candidate present himself for questioning, either in a debate ortown hallgathering. “It mustn’t be Arise TV, it can be anyothermedium, but apersonseekingpublicoffice must face interrogation. “Even as a politician who has played much at national level, no one can dismiss the critical role of Obaigbena in the development of media as a catalyst to developments.” HeadvisedtheAPCmedia to concentrate their energy and resources in pushing their candidate and his qualities to the public instead of dissipating energy and resources

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

