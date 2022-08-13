APC members defect to PDP in Edo North

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu yesterday received hundreds of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Edo North into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The defectors said that they left the APC due to the injustice done against Francis Alimikhena, the senator representing Edo North. Alimikhena was denied a return ticket to the Upper Chamber, losing to a former governor in the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomole.

At the reception in Benin, Shaibu said he was elated to reunite with the people with whom he had shared political journey in the past. The deputy governor said the defection was the beginning of a movement that would sweep victory for the PDP in Edo North and the state as a whole in the 2023 general elections. “You’re welcome to the PDP; together we will change the face of Edo North and the state in general. “This is definitely a reunion to rescue the country. While I am very excited today, the aspect that gladdens my heart most is the invitation to Edo North to witness a tsunami of defection that will coast PDP to victory at all levels of government come 2023,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...