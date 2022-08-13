News

APC members defect to PDP in Edo North

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu yesterday received hundreds of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Edo North into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The defectors said that they left the APC due to the injustice done against Francis Alimikhena, the senator representing Edo North. Alimikhena was denied a return ticket to the Upper Chamber, losing to a former governor in the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomole.

At the reception in Benin, Shaibu said he was elated to reunite with the people with whom he had shared political journey in the past. The deputy governor said the defection was the beginning of a movement that would sweep victory for the PDP in Edo North and the state as a whole in the 2023 general elections. “You’re welcome to the PDP; together we will change the face of Edo North and the state in general. “This is definitely a reunion to rescue the country. While I am very excited today, the aspect that gladdens my heart most is the invitation to Edo North to witness a tsunami of defection that will coast PDP to victory at all levels of government come 2023,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Putin says world faces food crisis due to West’s sanctions

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia must keep a close eye on its food exports to hostile countries because the West’s sanctions had fomented a global food crisis and spiralling energy prices. The West’s sanctions over Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine have tipped Russia towards its worst economic crisis since the […]
News

Buhari expresses happiness as SCOP’s son takes wife

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday wished the newly wedded; Dr. Abdullahi Lawal Kazaure and Dr. Zulaiha Hassan Nasiha, happiness on the occasion of their marriage. The groom, Abdullahi, is the son of the State Chief of Protocol (SCOP), Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, while the bride, Zulaiha, is the daughter of Senator Hassan Nasiha, the recently appointed Deputy […]
News

2023: Utomi, Falana, others unveil 40Million Ballots Movement portal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Anayo Ezugwu A political group, 40Million Ballots Movement, has unveiled its online membership registration portal to drive youth participation in the 2023 general elections. Speaking at the unveiling of the portal, Professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi, said Nigeria is at cross roads in the history of the country. Utomi said the country needs […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica