APC members to conduct 1m PVC Road Show Sunday

All active members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who have vowed to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu next year, are to conduct a one million PVC Road Show March on Sunday in Kano.

The Director, Northwest Support Group of the Tinubu Campaign Council in Kano, Bappa Babba Danagundi, announced this on Friday, saying preparations for the show have reached an advance stage.

He stated this while addressing newsmen on the planned event to show support for the party’s presidential candidate.

The event is scheduled to hold at 2pm, where supporters displaying their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) will march from the Emir’s palace in the ancient city through to Kofar Nassarawa, State Road and to Government House Roundabout in their colours.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...