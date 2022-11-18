Politics

APC members to conduct 1m PVC Road Show Sunday

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano Comment(0)

All active members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who have vowed to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu next year, are to conduct a one million PVC Road Show March on Sunday in Kano.

The Director, Northwest Support Group of the Tinubu Campaign Council in Kano, Bappa Babba Danagundi, announced this on Friday, saying preparations for the show have reached an advance stage.

He stated this while addressing newsmen on the planned event to show support for the party’s presidential candidate.

The event is scheduled to hold at 2pm, where supporters displaying their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) will march from the Emir’s palace in the ancient city through to Kofar Nassarawa, State Road and to Government House Roundabout in their colours.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Benue: Battle for Ortom’s successor hots up in APC

Posted on Author CEPHAS IORHEMEN

CEPHAS IORHEMEN reports on the jostle for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by party chieftains ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Benue State There is growing tension in the Benue State chapter of the Progressives Congress (APC) given the long list of aspirants jostling to fly the party’s flag in the […]
Politics

It’s time for Nigerians to reject money politics –Ogun Assembly aspirant, Bolaji Kelani

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

Bolaji Kelani is passionate about making life better for the people of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, where he hails from. Kelani, a tourism and hospitality expert, inherited politics from his ageing father Alhaji Mukaila Kelani and he wants to continue, where his father, who has since retired from politics, stopped. The relatively young man speaks […]
Politics

Osun Guber: Brickbats as gladiators present manifestos

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

AYOBAMI AGBOOLA reports on the verbal war among the leading governorship candidates in Osun State as they canvass for votes ahead of the forthcoming election Ahead of the July 16 governorship election in Osun Sate, some of the leading contenders such as Adegboyega Oyetola, the incumbent governor of the state, who is the candidate of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica