APC membership extension, sign of rejection by Nigerians –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said that the extension by three weeks of its membership revalidation and re-registration exercise was an indication that Nigerians have rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the exercise as a flop, adding that the three weeks extension would not change the public rejection that greeted the APC as a party.

 

“Our party is already aware of the confusion in the APC after genuine reports from the field indicated a huge reduction in APC membership profile, given that more than half of its members across the federation refused to revalidate their membership while most regular Nigerians who they approached, responded with vehement apathy.

 

“Nigerians are also aware of the bitter disagreement among desperate APC power mongers from Kogi, Lagos and Kaduna states over the allocation of membership figures as well as location for final compilation of APC fictitious membership inventory,” the party stated.

 

It alleged attempts to lure Nigerians with money to register with the APC in Taraba, Kogi, Imo, Kaduna and other states, the threats in Kano as well as night registration in Enugu and some other states, but said all these failed to sway the people to join the party.

 

“Such rejection only goes to validate the fact that the majority of Nigerians are not ready to dine on the same table with the APC, even with the longest of spoons,” PDP    added.

 

The party noted the attempt by the APC to sidestep its original membership register, which it said was revealed recently by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

 

It advised the APC not “to waste its time with the shenanigan of an extension as such cannot change the reality of their rejection by Nigerians.

