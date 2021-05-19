APC membership registration appeal panel visits, Ogun, Imo, Rivers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Membership Registration/ Revalidation Appeal Panel is on the visit tour to some states, after visiting in Ogun State yesterday. Other states to be visited this week are Imo and Rivers. One of the committee members confided in New Telegraph that the Com-mittee would submit three states reports next week. The 12-member committee chaired by Hon. Farouk Adamu, with former APC Acting National Chairman, Chief Victor Giadom as secretary, was set up to look at the appeal on registration and revalidation exercise crisis. The committee, according to a member, would submit its reports in batches. Meanwhile, the committee submitted the Kwara State registration and revalidation exercise reports to the APC Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee Chairman and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni in Abuja.
Alleged defamation: Malami writes IGP over publications
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), yesterday wrote and served the Inspector General of Police (IGP) a petition against Omoyele Sowore and Sahara Reporters Inc, over malicious and criminal defamation against his person. Malami had through his lawyer, S. I Ameh (SAN), written to the IGP, where it claimed […]
UNICEF seeks safety of schools for childrens’ learning
UNICEF Representative to Nigeria, Peter Hawkins has called for interventions that would ensure that schools were safe in Nigeria and that all Nigerian children could learn without fear. In a statement from UNICEF commending the release of the schoolboys kidnapped from their boarding school in Katsina State, Hawkins said these interventions should take into […]
JAY VYBES: Music Producer, Filmmaker & Entrepreneur
Michael sajere (jnr) also known as JayVybes is a filmmaker, record label owner, movie producer, businessman and philanthropist. He is the Managing/ creative director of Nevada Bridge Production, a film company and CEO Nevada Music Group (NMG) both based in Atlanta, Georgia & Nigeria. Our reporter recently caught up with him and they chatted about […]
