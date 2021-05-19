News

APC membership registration appeal panel visits, Ogun, Imo, Rivers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Membership Registration/ Revalidation Appeal Panel is on the visit tour to some states, after visiting in Ogun State yesterday. Other states to be visited this week are Imo and Rivers. One of the committee members confided in New Telegraph that the Com-mittee would submit three states reports next week. The 12-member committee chaired by Hon. Farouk Adamu, with former APC Acting National Chairman, Chief Victor Giadom as secretary, was set up to look at the appeal on registration and revalidation exercise crisis. The committee, according to a member, would submit its reports in batches. Meanwhile, the committee submitted the Kwara State registration and revalidation exercise reports to the APC Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee Chairman and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni in Abuja.

