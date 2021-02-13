APC membership revalidation: Oshiomhole is a constitution violator –Shuaibu

●Those condemning exercise are criminals –Ex-minister, Shittu

A former Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North, Senator Lawal Shuiabu, and a former Minister of Communication, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, yesterday descended hard on the immediate past National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over his position on the party’s ongoing membership revalidation exercise. While the duo insisted that the exercise was in order and by extension, in line with the constitution of the party, they, however, said Oshiomhole was a constitution breaker therefore has no right to talk about violation of any constitution.

Recall that Oshiomhole, while fielding questions from journalists shortly after revalidating his membership of the party at Unit 1, ward 10, Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government of Edo State, had condemned the exercise, stating that it was unconstitutional. According to him, the revalidation became necessary where a member had left and decided to come back to the party. Condemning the exercise, he said: “APC is govern by a constitution and not by man, the constitution only provides for registration and I registered as a member of the APC in 2014 under the Interim national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande.”

Prior to Oshiomhole’s disagreement, some notable APC leaders had criticised the registration and revalidation of APC membership are the former Governors of Osun and Lagos States, Chief Bisi Akande and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, respectively. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Saturday Telegraph yesterday, Shuiabu said it was regrettable that Oshiomhole could take such a warped stand on an issue that bothers on the party’s policies and aspirations.

He said: “I don’t want to comment on any other person’s views on the ongoing registration and revalidation but if you ask me to comment on Oshiomhole, the simple thing l will say is that Oshiomhole does not even know what APC constitution is because if he knew what constitution means he would have remained as National Chairman by today.

“He would have remained the National Chairman of APC if he had gone the way the constitution works.” Also reacting, Shittu said: “Those condemning the registration and revalidation are criminals. They are saying that the constitution did not provide for it but does the constitution ban registration and revalidation.

“If we did our registration in 2014 and the reality on the grounds today is that some persons have exited the party and a lot of people have come into the party so what is it that is preventing the registration. Is it a national census which is guided by the law, by the National Assembly. “This is a convention within the party, if we can afford it, we will do it every day.

It is also important so we know where we stand in view of all the crisis the party has gone into. “So, many members of our party have left to other parties because of mismanagement of the party by Oshiomhole and others in the recent past. So, it is important we do this now and other people will have the opportunity to come in properly.

There is no law preventing us from doing revalidation and registration for new members. “The party is in good shape and people have been re-energized to rediscover themselves as members of the largest political party in Africa. “I am hoping that this current exercise will show that membership of the party is actually more than 20 million because we won the last election with about 15 million votes and we will like to see a major improvement and it would only happen with us knowing our membership.

“So, there is not wrong, there is nothing unlawful and there is nothing unconstitutional in the exercise.” Registration is in order –Bamidele, Arise Reacting also, The Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele and former Lawmaker representing Ekiti North at the Senate, Ayo Arise, have justified the membership / revalidation exercise being undertaken by the party.

They said the deft political move by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee of the party would help in fortifying the party and gives Nigerians unfettered opportunity to join APC. Bamidele , who spoke yesterday, in Iyin Ekiti Ward B, after revalidating his membership, said all inclusive registration and revalidation exercise would bolster the party’s chances ahead of 2023.

He said: “The issue of registration or revalidation does not call for controversy. The leaders who spoke against it said what they said based on certain criteria, which bordered on the credibility of the process and cost, even they still participated in the exercise. “But I believe that the ultimate reason for the exercise is to allow new members to come into the party. Some Nigerians just clocked 18.

If we are still running a participatory democracy, then they have to be given the right of belonging in a party. “This is necessary because not all party members joined us at inception in 2013. For me, I believe the exercise is in order.

But the issue that confronts us is more than issue of revalidation or registration. “We have to think about the Issues of poverty, unemployment of jobless youths and insecurity, which are the really issues confronting us as a nation.” On his part, Arise, after revalidating his membership in Oye Ekiti, headquarters of Oye Local Government, said the former Aviation Minister, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, was free to join APC. Arise, who was in the Senate between 2007 and 2011, said the revalidation exercise would help in attracting people of means and influence into APC.

He added: “If Femi Fani Kayode’s criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari is what makes some people to be resisting Femi’s coming into APC, that shouldn’t be a barrier. You can disagree, you can quarrel on issues and you can still come together.” RMAFC: APC membership revalidation, legal Chairman, Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Chief Elias Mbam, yesterday said the ongoing All Progressives Congress(APC) membership revalidation across the country was legal.

He said the exercise was the decision of the party and that it is binding on all members of the party. Mbam revalidated his membership at his Ngbo Agbaja ward, Izzi local government area of Ebonyi state. He said the view of the former National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole that the revalidation was unconstitutional was his personal opinion and urged people to join the party to become part of political process in the country. “We are on political season and in APC as a family, we have freedom of speech.

So, Oshiomhole is entitled to his own view but his view is not the view of our great party and it is not in any way confirming the illegality he is talking about. “The ongoing membership revalidation in our party is not illegal, it is the decision of NEC and that is the highest body of the party and as such, it is binding on all members of the party. “So, I am not part of those that say the revalidation exercise is illegal and that is why I came to revalidate my membership of the party. If it is illegal, I wouldn’t have done this.”

