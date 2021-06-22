APC moles behind my purported suspension -former Lagos PDP chair, Adewale

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Otunba Segun Adewale (Aeroland), has described his purported suspension from the opposition party as a baseless and unscrupulous attempt to break into the party’s rank in Alimosho and the state by some moles working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Adewale, a former chairman of the party, faulted the suspension branded by a group of individuals within his party, barely a month to the local council polls, on the premise of non-conformity with constitutional provisions as it is enshrined therein that he should be heard on any allegations levelled against him.

According to the PDP Southwest ex-officio, the moves to have him suspended was ill-motivated by funny characters within the party and hell bent on trading off the political fortunes of the party to their paymasters in the APC.

He noted further that it is already a recurring decimal, that for every election year in a space of four years, the PDP’s camp gets pillaged by APC moles, whose intents are purely to sabotage any focused move targeted at delivering victory for the party.

It was believed in some quarters that Adewale’s suspension by every intentions and purposes was not constitutional because inherent proviso that relates with disciplinary actions therein stipulates that he should be heard, but none of those was done.

Adewale added that Solagbade and his allies ought to be queried on why they decided to brew animosity in the party by suspending him one month to the council election slated to hold on July 24 and barely two months to the expiration of their tenure as party officials.

He said this further confirms that they are working for APC to scuttle PDP chances of winning.

“I want to state unequivocally that the purported suspension is barely a month to LG election is a script written by APC moles in PDP, which clearly lacks constitutional backing as the party’s constitution allows me to be heard but I received no such invitation whether digital or manual to answer any questions on the allegations filed against me, before any decision was taken.

“All the allegations are frivolous and baseless as most of the claims and allegations were from 2018-2019. Why didn’t they take action before,why wait till now when election is 30 days away?

“Also it is on record that they never sat or meet at the designated official PDP LGA secretariat and ward addresses known to our constitution.

“At an appointed time my lawyers will file suit in a court of competent jurisdiction for defamation of my name in the national dailies.

“I however, urge loyal members of PDP not to be deterred by the, antics of this moles. Whose stuck in trade has been perpetual creation of tensions and troubles whenever any general election is in view .

“It is a fact that I singlehandedly facilitated and made Solagbade, who prior to now was a nobody as well as the rest of the excos making moves to suspend me, with the turn of event now as the case stand they are traitors, who have now aligned for pecuniary returns from my political detractors.

He maintained that rather than suspend him,Solagbade and his cliques are the ones due for indefinite suspension.

“Instead Solagbe and his cohorts are the ones who ought to be placed on indefinite suspension from the party, for not attending meetings for over 3 years at the registered PDP LG addresses but rather covet APC owned locations.

“As a law abiding PDP leader, I’ll be waiting for the formal invitation and address to attend the disciplinary committe set up any day .

“I know Aregbe /Yayi control PDP in Alimosho for fear of the unknown because if PDP wins Alimosho,winning Lagos State will be a easy task, but I’ll continue to fight for the liberation of PDP in alimosho.” Adewale averred

Meanwhile, the suspension story has been dispelled earlier today by the State Chairman, Deji Doherty, stating the importance of respect for leaders in the party which Adewale is cardinal been a zonal leader at that.

He also issued a week ultimatum for amicable resolution by PDP leaders in Alimosho,failure of which the state structure will take up the matter.

