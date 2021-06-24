News

APC moles behind my purported suspension from Lagos PDP – Adewale

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Otunba Segun Adewale, has described his purported suspension from the opposition party as a baseless and unscrupulous attempt to break into the party’s rank in Alimosho and the state by some moles working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Adewale, a former chairman of the party, faulted the suspension branded by a group of individuals within his party, barely a month to the local council polls, on the premise of non-conformity with constitutional provisions as it was enshrined therein that he should be heard on any allegations levelled against him. According to the PDP South-West ex-officio, the moves to have him suspended was ill-motivated by funny characters within the party who were hell bent on trading off the political fortunes of the party to their paymasters in the APC.

He noted further that it was already a recurring decimal that for every election year in a space of four years, the PDP’s camp gets pillaged by APC moles, whose intents were purely to sabotage any focused move targeted at delivering victory for the party. Adewale added that Solagbade and his allies ought to be queried on why they decided to brew animosity in the party by suspending him one month to the council election slated to hold on July 24 and barely two months to the expiration of their tenure as party officials.

