APC: More crises over inauguration of state chairmen

It appears more troubles await the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the inauguration of the 34 State Chairmen of party.

The Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) had inaugurated the Chairmen under a controversial circumstances as most of the states have provided factional states executives of the party.

Thirty-four out of 36 state Chairmen including the Federal Capital Territory Chairmen were inaugurated by the CECPC last week. However, about 17 states are having factional executives of the APC.

Most of the state Chairmen inaugurated were candidates of the state governors, a situation that had pitched the governors against other leaders of the party in the state. According to a former National Working Committee member, the CECPC has handed over the state party structures to the governors.

“The governors detect 100% of what happens in the state party. These are evident in all the states with APC governors.”

Meanwhile, the CECPC, having submitted a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) informing the Commission of its National Convention slated for February 26, is set to receive the zoning list from President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of the party this week.

This was revealed by one of the Caretaker Committee members. However, in a swift reaction, a former National Working Committee (NWC) member said such action is unconstitutional.

The NWC member, who prefers anonymity, in condemning the actions of the Caretaker Committee said: “They go and hold meetings in the villa and come out to address press conference” the president has approved”. How can the president approve?

The president is not an officer of the party. He is a member of the party. He cannot approve anything. The constitution is very clear on who approves. Only organs of the party approve – the National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Convention.”

The former NWC member also said that the inauguration of the state party Chairmen carried out by the Caretaker Committee on Thursday has opened a new vista of crisis in the party. According to him, it would be difficult for the APC to have peace with the recent inauguration.

“The number of litigations that the party would witness in recent time would be high,” he said. He posited that states like Zamfara, Abia, Delta, Ogun, Kano, Sokoto, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Anambra, Kwara, Gombe and others may implode before the general election.

He faulted the Caretaker Committee for not taking the recommendations of the National Reconciliation Committee led by the former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, which he said contained the cancellation of some of the State congresses.

His words: “I am afraid of what becomes our party in the few months. The constitution of the party has been so bastardized, which is going to give room for all sorts of litigations.

“The Caretaker Committee only succeeded in handing the party to some individuals in the state, a situation that is unacceptable to the members. You can’t beat a child and say the child should not cry. “That’s the problem of asking the governor to run the party.

The moment you allow the governors to run the party, you are in for trouble. That was how they decided the gate of ANPP, from 14 governors to 2 governors at the time of merger. Even opposition PDP, there was a time the governors took control during Rotimi Amaechi. From that time, the PDP started going down. It is a matter of discipline. You decide to be firm and not submit to the ditates of any governor but there problem is long throat.”

On the way out, he said: “The way out is the constitution of the party. They don’t follow the constitution. The NWC was not supposed to be dissolved in the first place because once you dissolve it, when you don’t have the power to dissolve it, you will continue to have problem.

You created a Caretaker Committee. Caretaker Committee cannot be the NWC. It cannot be. “Things have fallen apart. The centre cannot hold. Because they can’t hold the party together, the centre is shaky. They are just deceiving themselves.”

The Caretaker Committee member, who also spoke in the condition of anonymity said: “We are expecting to receive the zoning list from the President this week. He is the leader of the party and would decide the zoning. “It is just the way party members are expecting the President to announce who succeeds him.”

The Caretaker member said: “Nobody zones the NWC offices except the President. The party leadership has been restructured and the President is fully in charge. Anybody who thinks otherwise is just wasting time. We as Caretaker Committee are not acting independently of the President.

“We know that in the zoning, every geopolitical zone will have two NWC members, including the National Vice Chairman, which makes it three.” It would be recalled that Saturday Telegraph had reported that the President would pick the National Chairman, Secretary and Organizing Secretary. According to the report, this is to avoid the “cash and carry” the last NWC was associated with.

