‘APC moving old naira notes around Edo wards for vote buying’

Edo-based socio-political group, Save Edo, has raised the alarm over plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to buy votes during the March 11 House of Assembly elections in the state with the old naira notes. In a statement, the group’s Secretary, Deacon Ehi Enojie, alleged that the Edo APC leadership has commenced the moving of the old naira notes around the 192 wards of the state for vote buying.

Enpojie said: “We are using this opportunity to call on security agencies to track down these monies wherever they may be hiding them. We also call on the Edo electorate to stand resolute and reject APC old naira notes and stay in the course by voting for their preferred candidates in the forthcoming House of Assembly election. “We also want to call on APC to turn a new leaf and desist from their usual habit of vote buying and allow the electorates to determine their future without any form of harassment and monetary inducement.”

Like this: Like Loading...