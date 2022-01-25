APC: Musa’s agenda to reposition ruling party

FELIX NWANERI reports on the ambition of the senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa, to lead the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he believes is another call to national service

It is a crowded race for the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but among the clutter of aspirants there is no doubt that Senator Sani Musa, who presently represents Niger East Senatorial District at the National Assembly has demonstrated readiness to reposition the ruling party if he gets the nod of members at the February 26 national convention. Musa’s lofty plans for the APC notwithstanding, many have wondered why he wants to leave the Senate for the leadership of the ruling party.

However, the senator, who sees nothing wrong with the move, in a recent interview, described his bid to lead APC is another call to national service. His words: “Man by nature is a boundless entity, the desire to be for everyone is one of the cardinal reasons that sees me aspiring for the head of the APC.

Before I was elected a senator, I have worked in the public and private sectors. I have been a leader in the APC since 2014 and served as a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) from 2019 to date. “If you look at the antecedents, you will notice the consistency.

As a serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing the good people of Niger East Senatorial District and Chairman Committee on Senate Services, I have served my people well as a first term senator, and it has been an amazing experience.

“So, my interest in the chairmanship of our great party, the APC, is another call to national service just like my current position as a senator of the Federal Republic. You must bear in mind that as the national chairman of the APC, I can leverage on my experience here in the Senate to push the manifesto of the party to the National Assembly more efficiently.

It will also give me a vantage position to deliver reconciliatory leadership, which the party needs now to navigate out of its present challenges. “Also, my leadership of the party will re- inforce our commitment to keep the towering legacy and leadership of our amiable President Muhammadu Buhari, who has given our party an ideology and presence in the international com- munity.

His democratic ideals and work within the subregion and Africa, fight against corruption and his efforts at providing security stand him out hence the need to have a leader, who will continue to give full support and attention to such progressive efforts.

“There’s going to be a continuation and all of my efforts will be directed to support the deepening of democracy in Nigeria. It is a necessary sacrifice I must make to build our party in particular and the nation in general.”

Musa pledged to give the ruling party a new vision by re-engineering its internal and working structures if elected as its next National Chairman. He also promised to adapt a participatory work style that will usher visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party, adding that he will unite all members to forge what he described as a new vision and direction for the APC and the country.

“If given the opportunity to lead the APC, I will completely re-engineer internal structures and workings of the party. I will be adaptive to a participatory work style that will usher in visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party.

“Leadership is an awesome and great responsibility that requires high sense of innovations and vision as a mechanism to changing our country. If given the opportunity to lead the party, I will endeavour to justify every day and in every act the trust that will be placed in me as well as ensure a new beginning in our party leadership, which will create a new hope and direction in taking the burden of leadership of our country,” he said.

Reminding APC members of the need to keep the towering legacy and leadership of President Buhari, the senator said he will provide for the party, leadership that will eventually make Nigeria stronger, more tolerant, more prosperous and fairer by giving every member of the party equal opportunity.

He said: “Knowing fully that APC has been through storms and wilderness in the last two years, if eventually securing the trust to lead the party, I will surely make it possible for us to forge a new vision and new direction for the APC as well as the nation.

If found worthy to lead, I will devote my all in adhering to the goals and aspirations of the party, abide by the nation’s constitution, rule of law, the party’s constitution and manifesto.”

On what stands him out as well as his support base given the profile of the other contenders, the lawmaker said: “My pedigree, experience and personal sacrifices to the party and building of democracy in Nigeria generally stands me out.

I have a clear vision of where I want to take the party as encapsulated in the three Rs – Reconciliation, Reorganisation and Redirection. I am not just seeking the office of the national chairman of the APC for the sake of it but to reposition the party to win elections and take Nigeria to its pride of place in the world.

“I want to provide for the party, leadership that will continue to make Nigeria stronger, more tolerant, more prosperous and fairer by giving every member of our party equal opportunity. If found worthy to lead, I will devote my all in adhering to the goals and aspirations of the party, abide by the nation’s constitution, rule of law, the APC constitution and manifesto.”

Senator Musa also gave an insight on his support base, saying: “Since I indicated interest in the chairmanship of the APC, the support has been overwhelming across the leadership of the party at the state level, down to the grassroots and back to the federal level.

Those who are sincere will tell you I am the candidate to beat. Even my opponents know that I am a better candidate based on my pedigree, my contribution to the party and my sincere commitment to ensure the stability and success of the party.”

At several strategic locations in Abuja, posters and signages advertise Musa’s political aspiration and it is incontestable that the aggressive marketing of his interest has its own gains for a man whose popularity was previously measured with his contribution to his state and to national discourse on the floor of the National Assembly. Musa knew that a more searching probe will be carried out on his personality.

On a level playing field, he is confident that even his most ardent opponents in the race for National Chairmanship of the APC acknowledges that he is a better candidate.

Before he was elected into the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Musa worked in the public and private sector. Since 2014, he has been one of the leaders of the APC and served as a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) from 2019 to date.

A studious look at his antecedents reveals one who is consistent. Driven by a clear vision of the direction to which he is taking the party, Musa has been canvassing the broad themes of his manifesto, which is encapsulated in the three Rs – Reconciliation, Reorganisation and Redirection.

He explained his motivation: “I am seeking the office of the chairman of the APC to reposition the party to win elections and take Nigeria to its pride of place in the world. I want to provide for the party, leadership that will continue making Nigeria stronger, more tolerant, more prosperous and fairer by giving every member of our party equal opportunity.

If found worthy to lead, I will devote my all in adhering to the goals and aspirations of the party, abide by the nation’s constitution, rule of law, the APC constitution and manifesto.”

Interesting too, the Niger East senator is not at all bothered about the hue and cry concerning crises in the APC. He sees this as an advantage because it allows people to learn from such disputes. Even if the matters end in court, Musa still considers it an avenue for deepening the country’s democracy.

His belief is that it affords the judiciary the opportunity to expo1und and develop the law regarding issues in dispute which serve as precedents for the future. “I don’t see how disputes will affect the convention. I do believe that once I emerge the chairman of the APC, my reform agenda will address most of these challenges and reposition the party for the better,” he said.

Above all, he believes the APC Reconciliation Committee has done enough work going round the states to find solutions to all grievances either before or after the various congresses. With the clock ticking towards February 26, Musa’s readiness for the APC National Convention is not in doubt.

This is as he believes that all the indications for the conduct of a seamless exercise are positive. He declared: “I believe we are ready and we are going to have a hitch-free convention that other parties will even emulate,” he assured.

