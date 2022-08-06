APC Muslim Muslim Ticket: Swaga cautions Atiku over condemnation, allays fears of Christian faithful

The National Chairman of the South West Agenda (SWAGA) 2023, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has cautioned the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, against condemning the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its Muslim – Muslim ticket. Adeyeye stated that the PDP candidate has no moral justification to make negative comment on the choice of Kashim Shettima as the running mate for APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He explained that the PDP candidate supported the Muslim-Muslim ticket in 1993 with his moves to be the running mate of MKO Abiola, adding that the APC’s choice of Shettima was a political strategy that has destabilised the opposition party ahead of 2023 general elections.

Adeyeye, who spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on Friday during an event to receive hundreds of members of opposition parties in the state into SWAGA, allayed the fears of Christian faithful on the Muslim-Muslim ticket, noting that Tinubu is a liberal person, who will not discriminate against other religion in the country. At the event, members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Accord Party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Rescue Movement (NRM) and the chairman of the Interparty Advisory Committee (IPAC), Ifedayo Iyaniwura, signaled their readiness to work for the victory of Tinubu during the February presidential poll.

The former Senate spokesman explained that the group would do everything possible to deliver majority of votes in Ekiti for the APC presidential candidate, noting that people across political divides would be welcomed for the task he declared as the South West project. He said: “We want everybody to come on board because this is not about a particular party. We have representatives of various political parties in this gathering wanting to work for the victory of Tinubu next year.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...