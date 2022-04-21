APC must present presidential candidate that Nigerians need –Gololo

Dr Garus Haruna Garba Gololo, is a retired military officer and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he speaks on the party’s presidential ticket, the security situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance in the last seven years, among others.

Many chieftains of the All Progressives Congress have shown interest in the 2023 presidential race including the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and Ahmed Bola Tinubu among others. Who is your preferred aspirant for the great contest, particularly looking at who has the capacity and competence to do the work?

I have been shouting for a long time that my preferred candidate and the candidate to beat is Professor Yemi Osinbajo with Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State as his running mate. If the APC wants to deliver and remain in Villa in 2023, we don’t have the choice but to take Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Zulum. Look, in politics, it is about whom the people need and it is not by force.

It is not a war, and it is not a crime for you to choose somebody. You have to target and choose who is sellable in the market. Do you know why we were able to get into the market in 2014? It was because President Muhammadu Buhari was in the market for sale at that time, and he was the most sellable then. Also, in 2019, he was for sale in the market and was accepted by the people, and that was why we sold him to Nigerians who needed somebody like him at that time because of the situation in the country.

Now, we are in the market again for 2023, and the best candidate is Professor Yemi Osinbajo. As a stakeholder in the APC, I have gone around the 36 states of the federation, and I have asked the people who they want as the next president of Nigeria in 2023, and they have all been shouting that their preferred candidate is Professor Yemi Osinbajo. I am doing this because I decided not to enter Tokunbo motor again; a motor that will be going to Kaduna and just go and stop you before Jere Junction, no, I don’t want to join that motor again. Look, health-wise, whether it is the PDP or the APC, we need to carry somebody who is healthy and who can stand for 48 hours; and if they attack the masses, he will go to the houses of the victims and see them. Look at how his Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo used to go round to see victims of terrorist attacks.

Look at how he went to Kano recently to see the parents of victims of attacks; look at how he quickly went to see victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack and to commiserate with the Governor of Kaduna State. Look at how Zulum has been handling victims of terrorist attacks in Borno. The terrorists have also attacked him 182 times and he still survived.

That’s the type of leader we need; when something happens he rushes to the place to see what happened and comfort the people, not a leader that will sit down to get the report when something happens and then will send somebody to analyse the report because you cannot consult the people because of your health. Professor Yemi Osinbajo served as State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice under Tinubu when he was the Governor of Lagos State. He was the one who groomed him. That is fine. But in life, you can give birth to a son who can be a President of your country but you cannot even become a councillor.

That does not mean anything. That is how life is. I remember when they told Tinubu that his son (Osinbajo) is contesting he said that he doesn’t have a son good enough to contest. That utterance shows that he just wants them to carry the APC ticket and give him without any opposition. Who is Tinubu in the first place; who is he running with?

Some people are saying that Tinubu has made sufficient contributions to the growth and development of the APC as well as the successes of the party both at the centre and in some states of the federation. Don’t you think that it’s time to compensate him?

They have paid him back for all the contributions he made. He brought a list of 44 people and the president approved all and gave them appointments. I have the list. What else does he want? Yes, he contributed but he has also been rewarded for his contribution. What did Governor Ambode do that made him insist that he should be dropped; what offence did he commit that made them not allow him to go for the second term? Who rejected Ambode; was it the masses or Tinubu? There is nowhere you can hold a party as if you are the only person. No, people can contest against you. If you lose, you go and relax.

Again, age is not on his side. He is also not healthy enough to hold and manage such a critical office as the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He ran from the London hospital to Nigeria to declare; he was not even discharged from the hospital when he ran and came back to Nigeria just to declare for the presidency. And it is obvious that he cannot stand for a long time.

Let us tell ourselves the truth. Let him stand for a long time and let Nigerians see. Look, if they can follow my own advice, any person who wants to contest for the presidency, let them ask him to go for cross country for thirty kilometres so that we can know whether he is healthy or not. We don’t want a situation where somebody will say he is healthy and when he enters the office he continues to go to the hospital. I will advise that old people should go and relax and let young people with fresh blood like Osinbajo and Zulum go and contest. Since Nigeria was created, we have never had a Professor as our President. And that is why we cannot move forward.

A Professor of law like Osinbajo knows what is right to do; he is very capable and can do so much to move the country forward. He has been with the students; he knows the feelings of the young people and knows how to manage them because they are the hope of the country in future. During the 20219 campaign season, Professor Osinbajo was going to markets, shaking the market women. Anywhere there is an attack, he will physically go there and visit the people affected.

This is the President we need. He is agile and demonstrates serious love and care for the people. Professor Osinbajo is very intelligent and well known all over the world. In Nigeria here, Igbos, Hausa, Yoruba, Fulani and other ethnic groups in Nigeria all love Osinbajo and want him to be their next President. So, when the whole masses and tribes in Nigeria are drumming support for Osinbajo irrespective of their religious affiliation, what else do we need? He is the people’s choice and we should do everything to support him to emerge as the next President of Nigeria after Muhammadu Buhari. You can see that I am a Muslim but when it comes to politics and the choice of a good leader, I don’t care about your religion because I want the best for Nigeria and Nigerians.

What is your assessment of President Buhari’s government in the last seven years?

You know I belong to APC and I always say the truth. He succeeded in some places but in some places, he failed. For instance, where have you seen a minister remain in office for eight years? A minister should just serve for two years and you drop him and bring another person. Look at the attack they did in Kaduna, what is the work of the Minister of Defence, and what is the work of the National Security Adviser (NSA)? There is something they call lock in security parlance. Under that, you should have reporters in 774 local government areas in Nigeria for intelligence gathering.

They will inform you of anything security breach that is in the offing, and you have to take action before something happens; not that you will wait for something to happen before you start running up and down in a fire brigade approach. If you have to wait for the attack to happen before you deploy security, the security is nonsense because they are not saving lives again.

The terrorists have already abducted the people and left before security went there. They have even shown the people they abducted in the video. Why can’t we track them and rescue those people? If they see a civilian with a huge amount of money now, they will track the person and take him to the EFCC, why can’t they track the terrorists and rescue the victims? They even collect ransom every day; that is collecting the ransom, which is behind these things. As far as I am concerned, they are supposed to sack the Minister of Defence and the NSA. Again, where did you see the Governor of the Central Bank remains for ten years? He is even happy and wants to contest for the presidency.

So, in this area, the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has failed woefully. You don’t keep people who are not performing for too long in government. If someone is not performing, sack him and bring in another person who can perform. Tell me any minister under Buhari who is performing. All their projects and commissioning of such projects are only on television. They will call you journalists and you write in the newspaper but tomorrow you can’t see it. Where are the projects they are parading on television and social media? Let them present it for us to see.

With all the failures you have pointed out in APC Government so far, do you still see the party winning the election in 2023?

That is why we need Osinbajo because he is the only option to rescue the party in 2023. Even PDP, they don’t have a candidate for now because many of them are out there: Tambuwal is there, Wike is there and every one of them is claiming to be the good and right person. Why are you praising yourself, why not allow people to praise you if truly you are good? So, our candidate in APC is Professor Osinbajo with Proffessor Zulum as his running mate. We are waiting for PDP to bring their own after their primaries because for now, we don’t know whom they are going to bring from their primaries. You have seen that everybody wants to be President. You can see that our country is such that even if anybody has a case in EFCC, he will go and present himself to run as a governor so that they won’t arrest him.

It is only in Nigeria that you will have a case with the EFCC and you will still go and contest as governor so that you will have immunity and they cannot arrest you. In China, if you have a corruption case, they will throw you inside water and you cannot contest again.

As a retired military officer, who has vast experience in security issues, what do you think that this government has not done well to curb the spate and menace of insecurity in Nigeria?

I happened to be in Liberia and Somalia for peacekeeping mission. In fact, I was in Liberia twice. I was also in Yugoslavia and some other places in Europe. There are ten phases of the war. If you use this one and it doesn’t work, you use another one. The system we are using now, we are getting the terrorists on hold, even if you don’t like it but it is subduing the operations of the terrorists.

The Chief of Defence Staff happens to be in Borno; so he knows where they are and he knows the tactics of ISWAP and Boko Haram. If you watch very well, ISWAP is not holding anywhere or any territory now. Before this government came they had almost conquered Borno and entered Mubi in Adamawa State but now they don’t have a base. They are running from place to place. And all the time when soldiers attack them they succeed.

So, they can apply the system they use there for these terrorists in the North-West, which is where we have problems now. So, I don’t know why Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna State was suggesting that they should bring mercenaries into the country, whereas Nigeria used to be the best in a peace-keeping mission in the Western world. We were with the United States in Yugoslavia.

They only brought a medical team. They did not come to Liberia and they gave Liberia independence in 1847. If Nigerians keep condemning our military when they do not perform well, they will be discouraged and that may lead them to fail in the battle against the terrorists. But if we commend them, they will be encouraged to perform better. It is possible they can meet you unprepared.

As human beings, they are bound to make mistakes. If by the time the terrorists are coming to attack and they meet only a section which is ten people, and they are like three hundred, there is nowhere they can resist the fire. That is the problem people fail to understand. There is also a place they can deploy thirty which is a platoon, so if the terrorists are coming in thousands, it will also be very hard to face them because they can put you in the middle and round you up. That is the problem, and that is why sometimes when they attack our soldiers they succeed. So, we have to keep praying for our soldiers and other security agencies, and this will soon be history by the grace of God.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...