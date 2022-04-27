APC: N100m nomination forms’ to access aspirant’s support base – Adighije

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Federal University of Lokoja, Kogi State, Senator Chris Adighije, has thrownhisweightbehindthe All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee(NWC) onthecost of the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms of the party. According to him, the said cost of the forms is a measure to access the support base of the aspirants.

The APC stalwart, who spoke with select journalists in Abuja, alluded to the arguments that the high cost of the party’s nomination forms has both the positive and negative sides, as he quipped that no aspirant is expected to raise such an amount of money personally, but from those who are supporting them. Adighije posited that any aspirant of APC that raises the Nomination forms money on his own to contest for any ticket has no business in that contest as it shows that he has no support base. Since APC announced the cost of its Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, some people have criticised the cost, stating that it will breed corruption.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...