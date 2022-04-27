News

APC: N100m nomination forms’ to access aspirant’s support base – Adighije

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Federal University of Lokoja, Kogi State, Senator Chris Adighije, has thrownhisweightbehindthe All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee(NWC) onthecost of the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms of the party. According to him, the said cost of the forms is a measure to access the support base of the aspirants.

The APC stalwart, who spoke with select journalists in Abuja, alluded to the arguments that the high cost of the party’s nomination forms has both the positive and negative sides, as he quipped that no aspirant is expected to raise such an amount of money personally, but from those who are supporting them. Adighije posited that any aspirant of APC that raises the Nomination forms money on his own to contest for any ticket has no business in that contest as it shows that he has no support base. Since APC announced the cost of its Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, some people have criticised the cost, stating that it will breed corruption.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Onigbanjo: No going back on VAT collection by LASG

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Lagos State government yesterday said it is poised to execute judgement granting states the power to collect Value Added Tax (VAT), saying no booby trap will affect its implementation. This was the position of the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosere Onigbanjo (SAN) during a public hearing at the State House of Assembly […]
News Top Stories

Lull in COVID-19 boosts PoS deals by 43% to N4trn

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Deployed terminals rise to 686,580 Following significant drop in Coronavirus scare across tye country in the last eight months, the value of transaction on Point of Sale (PoS) terminal rose by 43 per cent within the period. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that bank customers’ transactions through the platform amounted to N4 trillion. The value […]
News

COVID-19: Reddington commissions PCR Laboratory, Armoured Shield Hospital for testing, treatment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The Reddington Hospital Group has commissioned the Armoured Shield Medical Complex, a state-of-the- art medical facility in Victoria Island, Lagos to deal with all cases related to Covid-19, from testing to treatment and management of other co-morbidity conditions presented by a patient. The new medical centre built in phases, offers a 50-bed facility with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica