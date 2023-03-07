APC Names 13 SANs To Defend Tinubu’s Victory In Court

Following the legal tussle trailing the electoral victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President-elect, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday assembled a team of highly qualified and experienced lawyers to represent it at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The ruling party in a statement issued by its National Legal Adviser, Ahmad El-Marzuq said the team comprised legal luminaries with vast experience in election petition matters, constitutional law and litigation.

He said the legal team, consisting of 13 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), was led by Prince Lateef Fagbemi, a renowned lawyer.

According to him, Fagbemi had successfully handled various high-profile election matters and other landmark cases.

He expressed confidence that the legal team possesses the requisite expertise and experience to ensure a successful outcome for the APC in the Presidential Election Petition matters.

El-Marzuq urged the party’s members to support the team in its effort to defend the will and mandate of the people at the February 25 presidential election.

He also called on all parties involved to conduct themselves with the utmost professionalism and respect for the rule of law throughout the legal process.

The legal team includes Lateef Fagbemi (Lead Counsel); Ahmad El-Marzuq (Life Bencher); Sam Ologunorisa; Rotimi Oguneso; Olabisi Syebo; Gbotega Oyewole; Muritala Abdulrasheed; Aliyu Saiki; Tajudeen Oladoja; Pius Akubo; Oluseye Opasanya; Suraju Saida and Kazeem Adeniyi.

