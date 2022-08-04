APC names Lalong as DG of Presidential Campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau, is the director-general of its Presidential Campaign Council.
Abdullahi Adamu, APC National Chairman, announced the development on Thursday while speaking with journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.
Also present at the meeting were Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, APC presidential and vice-presidential candidates, respectively.
Adamu also said Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, would serve as “interim spokesperson” for the Presidential Campaign Council.