APC names Lalong as DG of Presidential Campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau, is the director-general of its Presidential Campaign Council.

Abdullahi Adamu, APC National Chairman, announced the development on Thursday while speaking with journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also present at the meeting were Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, APC presidential and vice-presidential candidates, respectively.

Adamu also said Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, would serve as “interim spokesperson” for the Presidential Campaign Council.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...