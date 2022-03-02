APC NATIONAL CHAIR: Buhari meets APC govs, insists on Adamu

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa to discuss the forthcoming national convention of the party scheduled for March 26, 2022. At the meeting attended by 11 out of the 22 APC governors, Buhari was said to have turneddowntheirrequestfor himtoreconsider hissupport for the former governor of Nasarawa State and Senator representing NasarawaWest in the National Assembly, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, emergingtheNationalChairman of the party. The President, who met with the governors shortly before departing for Nairobi, Kenya, to attend a four-day international summit, was said tohavebluntly refused to shift ground when the governors advanced their reasons against the ranking Senator emerging the party’s Chair.

They were said to have requested the President to allow all those that have expressed intention to run to slug it out at the convention. South East APC governors were also said to have complainedaboutthezoning of theofficeof theparty’sNational Secretary to the South West rather than their region. But the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, who led the team to meet with the President, told them that it was too late to amend the zoning formula.

Despitethepositionof the Chairman of the PGF, the South East governors were said to have resolved to take their agitation for the party scribe’s position to a meeting of the APC governors that was scheduled to hold last night at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

Last night’s meeting, expected to be attended by all the APC governors, would takeanother look attheforthcoming national convention vis a vis the zoning arrangements for the offices for the National Convention. Apart from Bagudu, other APC governors at the meeting included Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Aminu Masari (Katsina), Nasir el- Rufai (Kaduna), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Sani Bello (Niger), Umar Ganduje (Kano), and outgoing deputy governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke.

Chairman of the APC Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, (CECPC) and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, was, however, absent at the meeting. At the end of the meeting with the President, the governors affirmed that there was no plan to shift the National Convention of the party from the scheduled date of March 26 in Abuja, regardless of the time table recently released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). There had been speculation that a section of the party was pushing for the postponement of the national convention so that both the election of the national executives and the primaries to select its candidates for the 2023 elections could be done simultaneously.

Responding to insinuations for convention postponement, Bagudu said: “Last week, we were in this hall (villa), about 20 APC governors, and this question came up and we clearly said we came to discuss the National Convention, which is slated for March 26 and are working hard to ensure that on March 26, we have our convention and elect our national officers and that remains the case.”

He dismissed speculation the APC state chief executives were still divided over the direction of the party, especially after what seemed to be an altercation among them as they emerged from the meeting with the President. Bagudu told reporters that the governors congratulated the President for signing the reworked Electoral Act into law, just as he dismissed insinuations that some governors were still uncomfortable with some provisions of the Act.

