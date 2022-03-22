APC National Chair: Tension in Senate over alleged endorsement of Adamu

There was palpable apprehension in the Senate yesterday, when the news went round that the All Prohressives Congress (APC) Senators had settled for the candidature of Senator Abdullahi Adamu for the position of the national chairman.

However, in a swift reaction, the APC Caucus in the Senate, said it had not endorsed any of its colleagues contesting the exalted office in the Saturday national convention.

Three senators, namely Messrs Adamu Abdullahi, Sani Musa and Tanko Al- Makura, are contesting the position of the APC national chairman in the party’s convention slated for Saturday, March 26. The development caused a serious confusion among the Senators as many of them contacted, denied ever endorsing Adamu.

The Senators said they needed the party to move forward with the emergence of an energetic person who would be elected through a transparent election. Spokesperson for the Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, when contacted, said the APC members in the Upper Chamber had not endorsed any of the aspirants.

He said: “I am not aware that the APC senate caucus has adopted any senator for the position of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress.”

