APC National Chairman, Deputy, resign from Senate

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday, formally resigned as senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District. Similarly, the newly-elected Deputy National Chairman of the APC (North), Abubakar Kyari, also tendered his resignation as lawmaker representing Borno North Senatorial District.

The resignation letters of the two lawmakers were read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who presided over the plenary session. Senator Abdullahi Adamu, until his election as National Chairman of the APC, was Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development. Kyari, on the other hand, was the Chairman of the Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Adamu’s letter read: “It is with utmost respect and appreciation I inform you that consequent upon my victory as National Chairman at the just-concluded conven-tion of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, on the 26th of March, 2022, I hereby resign formally as the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District with effect from 1st April, 2022.

“I feel a sense of duty and obligation to convey through this letter, my appreciation for the cooperation and guidance I received from you as chairman of the National Assembly throughout my official and private association with you. “As I leave the Senate, I cannot easily forget the change and style of leadership that you brought since becoming the Senate President of the Ninth Senate.

“Your ability to forge the deep-rooted bi-partisan approach on all issues which you chaired deliberations speaks volumes of your chemistry as a leader. “Since your assumption of the chairmanship of the National Assembly, you have worked so hard for the Assembly to be seen to work with the government and not against it. “Indeed, you have roundly proved at every stage that the three arms of government are truly arms of the same national government.

“You have steered the National Assembly to do the bidding of our great party without prejudice to the other parties irrespective of their representation. “In so doing, you have been able not only to carry your colleagues at the leadership level of the Senate, but endeavoured to be a family head in the real sense of the word to all members of the 9th Senate. “My resignation will leave me with full memories of the solidarity and camaraderie that you have been able to forge over the 11 years I’ve been in the Senate. To say I will miss you and my colleagues in the 9th Senate will be an understatement, but I gain consolation in the fact that my call to a higher pedestal of service will keep us all within reach of one another.” With the exit of these parliamentarians, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was expected to conduct a byelection within a statutory period of three months for replacement of the vacant seats

 

