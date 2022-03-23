News Top Stories

APC National Chairmanship: Adamu Abdulahi faces fresh hurdles

Barely four days to the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the front runners for the party’s numberoneposition, Senator AdamuAbdulahi, appearsto befacing freshhurdlesahead of thecontest, New Telegraph has learnt.

 

New Telegraph gathered  from competent sources last night while the legacy parties that fusedinto the APCin 2013 have kicked against the reported endorsement of the former Nasarawa State governor, thePresidency, tactically, has reportedly withdrawn its support for the aspirant.

 

Recall that the defunct legacy parties are Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) and the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

 

Speaking on the sidelines of the latest development, a chieftain of the defunct CPC from Kano State, Alhaji Farouk Abdulaziz, said the group was not in support of the aspiration of Abdullahi because he was alien to the idealsandmotivesof theAPC from foundation.

 

He said: “We have made our position known to the president and he promised not to support anyone for the position. As it stands, Adamu Abdulahi cannot claim he has full presidential backing.

 

“We have nothing against gum but we need someone who was part of the formation of our party from the beginning. The party has ideals and only those who share those ideals must lead  our party.

 

“It is now going to be an open contest; that is the beautyof democracyandMr President insists that all the aspirants cleared for that position must face the delegates.”

 

To underscore this fact, a Presidential source told this newspaper that Buhari’s decision not to back Adamu or any of the aspirants was to ensure a level playing  ground where the best aspirants, who are the choice of the people, can emerge.

The source said: “Some people who feel they are close to Mr President sold the candidature of Senator Abdullahi Adamu to him. Somehow, others who have MrPresident’searshavealso told him the implication of using Adamu as APC National Chairman.

 

“So, MrPresident, having listened to both parties now, said he is no longer interested in any consensus again. Let there be an open contest where the best person will emerge as the National Chairman.

 

“That is the reason all the aspirants have collected forms. Even those who were initially reluctant to contest after it was reported that the President had endorsed Adamu have collected the forms.

 

“The President does not need any chairman for any personalambition. Don’tforget, heisnotcontesting again and he has said he will retire to his farm after May 29.

 

“All he wants is to leave a stronger APC behind with a new set of leadership that can deliver the 2023 general elections to the party. He has no anointed candidate at all and he wishes all the aspirants the very best.”

 

