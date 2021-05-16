Metro & Crime

APC National Chairmanship: I’m the candidate to beat, says Mustapha

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

Ahead of the National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the aspirants for the National Chairmanship position, Mallam Salihu Mustapha, has asserted that he has what it takes to emerge victorious at the convention.

 

Salihu opined that having him in charge of affairs of the ruling APC would provide him a veritable platform to strengthen and turn things around for the party, while sustaining the vision of the party’s founding fathers.

 

Salihu spoke in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at an interactive session with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kwara State Council.

 

He said: “The ideals that drove the founding fathers to establish the APC were not new to me and my membership of the party was not by accident. Being a member of the APC has to do with ideological conviction and realising that the party is an ideological pathway, I embraced it wholeheartedly and didn’t come to it by accident.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill policeman, burn station in another Benue village attack

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*Several houses burnt as scores flee homes Heavily armed gunmen believed to be foot soldiers of the neutralized notorious Benue warlord, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana on Thursday launched a fierce attack on Harga community in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state killing a serving police officer and injuring the other badly. The name of […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct 3 persons at another Ibadan quarry site

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Less than two weeks after the abduction of three farmers in Oluyole Local Government Area and about two months after some staff of a quarry site were abducted by armed gunmen along Ibadan/Ijebu Ode Road, some daredevil kidnappers again on Thursday evening abducted three people in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The gunmen kidnapped the […]
Metro & Crime

Delta: 14-year-old girl detained as fire razes building

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Fire on Saturday gutted a storey building at number 17, Lolo Uronne Street, off Fear- God Street, in Oshimili South Local Government Area in Asaba, Delta State.   The inferno destroyed property said to worth millions of naira. The fire erupted about 9pm when a 14-year-old stepdaughter of one of the occupants, who just gained […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica