APC National Chairmanship: I’m the candidate to beat, says Mustapha

Ahead of the National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the aspirants for the National Chairmanship position, Mallam Salihu Mustapha, has asserted that he has what it takes to emerge victorious at the convention.

Salihu opined that having him in charge of affairs of the ruling APC would provide him a veritable platform to strengthen and turn things around for the party, while sustaining the vision of the party’s founding fathers.

Salihu spoke in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at an interactive session with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kwara State Council.

He said: “The ideals that drove the founding fathers to establish the APC were not new to me and my membership of the party was not by accident. Being a member of the APC has to do with ideological conviction and realising that the party is an ideological pathway, I embraced it wholeheartedly and didn’t come to it by accident.”

