APC National Convention: The threats and matters arising

Conducting the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention in February 2022 as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, no doubt, is a welcome development, especially as most stakeholders of the party believe that the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has over stayed its welcome.

The Buni-led APC CECPC, which currently pilots the party s affairs, was inaugurated on June 25, 2020, to, among other things, conduct a national convention for the election of new National Working Committee (NWC) members to manage the party s affairs. While some members of the party have decided to just sit and watch unfolding events in the party, others believe that conducting its National Convention in February 2022; will help douse tension arising from its congresses.

Even as agitation mounts on why the National Convention must hold, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, in a recent letter to Buni, urged the committee and its members to consider postponing the party’s convention.

The former Abia governor appealed to the party to consider conducting the presidential primaries and election of National Working Committee (NWC) members of the party on the same day.

To him, holding the convention in February without sorting out issues of disagreements that came up during the party s congresses will lead to implosion. In reacting to Kalu s suggestion, concerned APC Stakeholders, said because the former Abia governor was not a founding member of the APC, he has no right to say the party’s National Convention should not hold.

Alhaji Abdullahi Dauda, spokesman of the group which is a sub political group within the APC, stressed that holding the party’s National Convention is critical to avoid issues within its ranks and files. “Kalu has PDP to fall back to if the court gives judgment against the actions of the Buni-led APC CECPC in future, while we don’t have where to go, because APC is all we have.

“Therefore, members of the APC CECPC should rise and save the party before it’s too late. “It is our hope and belief that the CECPC will not employ any delay tactics that will result in further postponement of the National Convention from the February 2022 date as it has done in the past,’’ Dauda said. He noted that the original six months mandate of the Buni-led committee was extended to almost 18 months.

According to him, the major, if not the only task before the committee as of today, is the conduct of the party`s National Convention which must be pursued with all vigour and seriousness it deserves.

He reiterated the group`s earlier position that the upcoming convention must not only be free, fair and transparent, but must be seen to be so by all party men and women.

To Dauda, the convention must be open, credible and devoid of any form of imposition in whatever guise. “It is time the APC again, subject the emergence of its leadership to the will and consent of the majority of party members, rather than the backdoor consensus arrangements of any bloc or group.

“The Concerned APC Stakeholders, in their avowed commitment to ensuring that our party is returned to its core progressive ideals and foundation, will continue to watch the processes leading to the convention closely,” he said. Dauda added that the group would ensure that only individuals with requisite pedigree emerge as new leaders of the APC.

He appealed to members of the APC CECPC to resist further temptation to postpone the party’s national convention in the interest of larger party members. Dauda equally appealed to President Buhari to call the committee to order before it becomes too late.

The APC CECPC, in a bid to prove its readiness to conduct the national convention in February 2022, said it will set up a budget sub-committee and other relevant structures ahead of the party’s National Convention, a decision that was applauded by most members of the party.

Dr Salihu Lukman, Director-General Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), while expressing appreciation for the steps taken so far, commended Buni and his committee for rising up to the occasion and affirming that the February date for the party`s national convention is sacrosanct.

He, however, said there is need for the committee to go a step further by announcing the National Convention date, stressing that it must remain proactive and ensure that certain issues are not allowed to go into speculation.

“Information about the date of the convention, I think should be made public so that every party member knows when the convention is going to hold in February,’’ he said.

Lukman, while acknowledging the crisis in some of the party s state chapters, said there is the need for its statutory organs to meet regularly to deepen negotiations within its ranks and files, adding that the party s leadership should prioritise internal negotiations.

He particularly appealed to APC leaders to prioritise sustaining relationships, noting that the major challenge of politics in the country is poor management of relationships among party leaders.

“This is creating a lot of internal crisis, and I believe that as we move towards the party`s National Convention, we should resume meetings of statutory organs of the party.

“Because that will help to resolve a number of issues, whether it is that of congresses or any other disagreement. One meeting can settle everything.

